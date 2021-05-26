Christchurch's newly revamped coffee spot a big hit with gardeners

Red Eight at Portstone owner Stephanie Reeves is a do-it-all-owner whose daily tasks include coffee-making, cooking, baking and paperwork.

Location is the drawcard for a newly revamped Christchurch café.

Red Eight at Portstone is the newly renovated café inside the Portstone Garden Centre on Ferry Rd in Woolston, sporting a unique look and vibe compared to the city’s many other hospitality joints.

Do you have a food or beverage story to tell? Email jake.kenny@stuff.co.nz.

Opened in February after undergoing a facelift, the café has been hugely popular not just with gardeners, but coffee and food lovers too – some of whom have been going to the garden centre just to visit the new café.

Its location inside Portstone Garden Centre allows copious sunlight to beam through the surrounding glass, reflecting off the freshly painted walls and decorated furniture. The feel is light and summery with bright colours and a feature wall as you walk in, just how owner Stephanie Reeves wanted it.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch café claims top award in first year of operation

* Home gardeners are calmer in the face of a second lockdown, but growers voice concerns

* World Famous in New Zealand: Pukeiti, Taranaki



STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The new garden centre café’s indoor/outdoor flow and sunlight coverage is a major selling point.

Reeves was a well known hospitality figure in Kaiapoi, North Canterbury, as the owner of Red Eight Café Kaiapoi for the past five years. She opened Red Eight at Portstone after years of discussions with Portstone Garden Centre owner Chris Smith, a regular customer of Red Eight in Kaiapoi, who wanted the food and coffee he loved to move into his centre.

“I knew the space had huge potential with its beautiful location, so I eventually took him up on his offer,” Reeves said.

Portstone Garden Centre ran its own café prior to Reeves arrival, with limited food and a dated interior. Reeves’ café had been decorated with new wallpaper, furniture, and all the food was made fresh in-house. It was previously all brought in from suppliers.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The new café is well lit and includes more seating and tables.

Reeves was a pastry chef by trade and had significant experience working in a kitchen. She spent her weeks moving between her two cafés, doing a range of jobs including cooking, baking, cleaning and paperwork.

“It’s definitely added to the craziness. I embrace the hectic side of life, to a point,” she said.

As busy as she was, Reeves still tried to take weekends off to spend time with her daughter Lily, 14, and eventually hoped she could take a step back from working inside the cafés every day.

“If Covid taught us anything it’s how important it is to get that work and life balance right.”

The new café had retained most of the staff who worked at the original Portstone Garden Centre café. Reeves now employed 19 staff between her two businesses.

Her Kaiapoi café was lucky to survive the pandemic, she said.

“Our Kaiapoi support means we got here. The customer support has been so appreciated and really cool to see.”

An unexpected boom in demand for home gardening supplies following the Covid-19 lockdown last year was good for the new business too, she said.