'Your friendly neighbourhood drinking hole': Meet Wilko, the new kid on the block

Operations manager Zac Goy is one of the friendly faces behind New Regent St bar Wilko.

The name Wilko doesn’t really mean anything – and that’s the point.

Owner Alex Ricketts, who also runs The Last Word less than 50 metres across New Regent St, chose the name as a deliberate ploy to make the newly-revamped venue, previously The Institution, seem relaxed, lived in and comfortable to those wandering by.

He also just liked the sound of it.

“The idea is to get people to come in for that quick drink and then see them leave three hours later.”

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Punters licking their lips as bars, restaurants and eateries return in alert level 2

* The Press' best photos of 2020 - part one

* The Press' best photos of the year - part one



The high-ceiling back bar at Wilko is the first thing you notice when you walk in.

It’s clad from top to bottom with a mixture of vintage wines, craft beers, spirits, RTDs and a bunch of other niche concoctions that Ricketts simply liked the look of.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Every aspect of the upstairs area at Wilko is different from the next.

One of those is a tiny beer maker in Marlborough. Ricketts came across them on social media, liked what they were doing, and bought a case of their beer to stock at Wilko. This was common practice, he said.

Straight ahead as you walk in is a winding staircase that leads to what can best be described as a mixture of a lounge, classroom, recording studio and art gallery.

It’s laid out with retro couches, school desks, cushions, and booth seats that have all been refurbished to make each aspect unique, but also reflect the feeling of being at home.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Immediately to the right as you walk in, Wilko’s bar is an impressive sight to behold.

The view from the windows looks out over New Regent St.

“It’s the nicest dive bar you’ve ever been to,” Ricketts said.

The blackboard wall upstairs is Wilko’s highlight.

It’s covered in colloquialisms, graffiti drawings and contributions from busy weekends of drinking and drawing.

The blackboard is cleaned every Monday so customers and staff can add to it the following week.

The only piece that remains is the large graffiti ‘Wilko’ on the left side.

Black and white Patrick Swayze head shots, a large poster of a shirtless Tom Sellick, and a Slap City sticker wall dotted around the place further facilitate its fun vibe.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Charles Gillet, one of Christchurch and New Zealand’s top bartenders, is Wilko’s beverage manager.

It’s not a party bar, but there are double the number of speakers than at The Last Word, and Wilko is roughly half the size.

“We’re all about fun and cool. We’re not looking for a specific clientele, it’s your friendly neighbourhood drinking hole,” Ricketts said.

Wilko opened at the beginning of August, meaning it was open for about a week before the latest Covid-19 lockdown put a spanner in the works.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The two-storey bar looks modest from the outside.

It had built a lot of traction early, but this was essentially all lost by the time it reopened last Wednesday.

Venue manager Cody Morris, operations manager Zac Goy and beverage manager Charles Gillet, along with the rest of the staff, were “the best team in New Zealand”, Ricketts said.

Gillet, who was named outstanding bartender at the 2020 Canterbury Hospitality Awards, has represented New Zealand in London, New Orleans and Kuala Lumpur on the international bartending stage.

The staff took on responsibilities that other hospitality staff did not and still turnover was very low, Ricketts said.

Wilko did not hire security, so staff had to convey a standard of behaviour and deal with any unpleasantness themselves.

The venue would be available for Christmas and work functions.