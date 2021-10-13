Multimillion-dollar makeover transforms North Canterbury hotel

The new owners of the Amberley Hotel in North Canterbury have given it a complete makeover during the past 12 months.

A beloved North Canterbury hotel has reopened its doors after a multimillion-dollar makeover.

For many patrons, the Amberley Hotel – on State Highway 1 just under one-hour’s drive north of Christchurch – may now be completely unrecognisable.

Almost all traces of the old hotel have disappeared, and now a sleek, bright teal hotel catches the eyes of weary travellers.

Nathan Trethowen/Stuff Patrons enjoy a beverage during the reopening night at the Amberley Hotel.

Owner Brian Cribb​ purchased the hotel last year and spent millions to completely revamp the beloved establishment, general manager James McPherson told Stuff.

“All that's left of the original building is the four walls to be fair ... it was pretty much stripped back to the bare bones.

“It's all brand spanking new.”

The new hotel is a fresh take on the classic country hotel.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff General manager James McPherson says a lot of “blood sweat and tears” has gone into getting the hotel reopened.

There are 11 fully refurbished rooms upstairs, while downstairs houses a new restaurant, bar, wine and grocery section, a garden bar and a gaming room.

The focus was on supporting what Amberley and the rest of the North Canterbury community had to offer visitors, McPherson said.

They also wanted to create a space where the whole family could have a nice restaurant meal, drinks and a place to stay.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Owner Brian Cribb​ purchased the hotel last year and has spent millions revamping the establishment.

“A lot of people expect that when you go to a pub the accommodation is kind of just there with a bed and that's pretty much it, but we want to have it as [a place] where you can bring your kids or your partner out and use Amberley as a starting point for a North Canterbury wine tour or a stop on the way to Hanmer.”

After consultation with other local businesses and community members to grasp what they were interested in, the hotel reopened last Friday and was welcomed by a “flood” of visitors.

Nathan Trethowen/Supplied Visitors pour into the revamped hotel on its reopening on Friday.

“We didn't advertise too much we just said 'doors open, come and visit' and it kind of went off ... it was like the flood gates were opened,” McPherson said.

“[We were] stoked because it has been over a year of renovations and lockdown didn't help ... a lot of blood sweat and tears went into it and to finally see the doors open was kind of a big sigh of relief.”

Previous owners Mavis and Neville Barton put the hotel on the market in 2014 after spending 24 years at the helm.