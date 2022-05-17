Long legacy for one of Christchurch's first coffee roasting families

Bernard Smith, the founder and owner of Vivace Espresso, is celebrating 25 years in business.

It began with a peanut roaster. That’s right, one of Christchurch's first coffee roasting families took a bit of a shortcut and used a nearby peanut roaster to roast their beans – until they got the hang of it at least.

In the 1940s, former Browne and Heaton owner Lancelot Smith imported coffee beans from Papua New Guinea and roasted them on what his grandson Bernard Smith described as a humble peanut roaster.

Once his grandfather got used to the trade, he used an imported Italian roaster. Smith worked for the business, then under his father’s reign, during school holidays, and began there working full-time when he was 21.

The business was later sold to Robert Harris in the 1980s, but Smith missed being part of the industry, so took a punt and started his own coffee company in 1997 called Vivace Espresso.

The fact coffee beans were basically in his blood meant the business survived the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes, and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

Vivace is now on Tuam St and normally does a roaring trade. Smith specialises in roasting beans for cafes locally and across the country.

The Christchurch born-and-raised local chose the name Vivace because he loved Italian coffee and culture, he said. The name meant “lively and vivacious”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Vivace Espresso opened in 1997 and has been through a few trials in its 25 years.

“I am Italian at heart, I love Italy.”

The pandemic had been hard. Cafes were doing 25% less trade than before, and Smith’s business had taken a blow accordingly.

As many in Christchurch knew though, there had been tough times before.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The members of Christchurch’s Smith family have coffee in the veins, Bernard Smith says.

“We got through the earthquakes, and we will get through this.”

Smith’s original cafe on Hereford St was accidentally knocked down after the 2011 quakes as demolition workers took down the condemned Monkey Bar next door.

“They just kind of kept going and took out my cafe.”

STUFF Labour costs are the biggest contributor to the price of a cup of coffee. (First published January 2020)

Luckily, Smith had opened a little espresso bar in Tuam St, which was where the business remained.

He specialised in roasting beans imported mainly from Central and South America.

“In my father’s day and grandfather’s day you couldn't really get a lot in the way of coffee beans.”

Christchurch had improved leaps and bounds with the quality of its coffee since then, he said.

“Christchurch has got a lot of good cafés and the quality all over New Zealand is pretty good now. Christchurch is as good as anywhere.”

Smith had an international coffee judging qualification and had chased the barista world championships to Tokyo, Copenhagen, Atlanta and London.

He was particularly passionate about coffee art.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Smiths import their beans from Central and South America.

“I watching a video of latte art ... and they would be pouring the milk in to the coffee and all of a sudden this rosetta was there on the top as if by magic and it kind of caught my attention really.

“I have always wanted to produce quality and presentation.”

Smith had never had enough of drinking the black gold himself.

“I have three cups a day. Either a flat white, or a long black or an espresso. On the weekend I will make myself a French press at home and I will have three or four cups of that.”