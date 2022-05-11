Seventh floor setting for new Christchurch restaurant Seven

Seven Restaurant and wine bar operator Tom Newfield is feeling positive about the coming winter months.

Christchurch has a new dining experience in the sky.

On the seventh floor above the Muse Art Hotel and below the popular Pink Lady rooftop bar on Manchester St, new restaurant Seven can be found.

“It's a small space to escape to and be above it all,” Seven’s operator, Tom Newfield, said.

Upstairs at the Pink Lady, people can start their night with a cocktail and enjoy a 360 degree view of Christchurch.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch's best summer cocktail spots

* Brews with views at new central Christchurch rooftop bars

* Patrons promised unique views from Christchurch's new rooftop bars



They can then head downstairs to Seven for a more intimate dining experience with a view of the east side of the city and south to the Port Hills.

Seven offers sharing plates that will evolve seasonally.

Newfield said Seven aimed to fill a market gap and offer a unique dining service, with small tables only and food designed to share.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Restaurant goers can enjoy a view of the Port Hills from Seven on Manchester St, Christchurch.

Newfield is no stranger to the Christchurch hospitality scene.

The entrepreneur opened Pink Lady in December 2020, but sold it when his well-known Welles Street Pub went into liquidation in October 2021 after the Covid-19 pandemic hit. He remains involved with the rooftop bar though, and his other popular venues, inner city bistro Earl and pizzeria Bottle & Stone, also remain open under his family-owned and operated hospitality business.

Newfield said he had always planned to open a restaurant under Pink Lady, but Covid-19 put those plans on ice.

“With everything going on in the world we thought slow and steady wins the race, so we decided to concentrate on the rooftop.”

By the end of 2021, Newfield said he felt ready to expand their offering.

“It was a natural evolution really,” he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The restaurant also offers a private dining experience.

With a bustling book of reservations at Seven, Newfield was feeling confident about the coming winter.

Seven can seat 45 in the restaurant as well as 50 upstairs at Pink Lady.

Seven is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 5pm until late.