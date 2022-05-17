Beloved sports bar gutted by fire rises again near Crusaders' old home

Dean Baldwin, owner of The Fitz 2, says he’s delighted to have the new bar finally open following a fire at the pub’s original site on Christchurch’s Fitzgerald Ave in 2020.

It was early on a frosty Friday morning when Dean Baldwin​ got a call to say his pub was on fire.

Three fire crews rushed to The Fitz Sports Bar on Christchurch’s Fitzgerald Ave on October 9, 2020, but ultimately it could not be saved.

The bar had been a Christchurch staple under various iterations for nearly 50 years, and some customers had been visiting for decades.

Over the years it was also known as The Fitzgerald Arms, The Fitz Tui Clubrooms, and The Fitz Bar and Eatery all operating from the site at one time or another under various owners.

READ MORE:

* Early morning blaze that 'gutted' Christchurch bar thought to be accidental

* Christchurch pubs prepare for Rugby World Cup action

* Police search for fleeing driver after pedestrian hit in Christchurch



“The inside looked like a charcoal barbecue with a swimming pool running through it,” Baldwin said of the pub when he arrived that morning.

Inside, the water was up to six inches deep, the ceiling had collapsed and the TVs were melted from the wall.

The fire was deemed accidental, the cause laundry that caught alight.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The new sports bar boasts a 100-person function room, live sport including rugby, football, boxing and mixed martial arts on show, and darts and pool.

Baldwin lost a plethora of irreplaceable sports memorabilia that was hung on the walls, including 40 historic rugby league jerseys,Crusaders and All Blacks shirts, Canterbury Rams basketball singlets and Wellington Phoenix FC football shirts.

With the land later sold by the landlord to become a housing complex, Baldwin started looking for another site from which to operate.

Covid-19 and insurance-induced delays were at play throughout.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Fitz 2 Sports Bar is located at Stevens Street, Waltham, beside Lancaster Park, the site of the old AMI Stadium.

“I can’t tell you how stressful that was,” he said.

He eventually found The Final Whistle sports bar, situated on Stevens St opposite the old AMI stadium in Waltham.

That’s now home to The Fitz 2 – the fifth iteration of the popular sports bar.

But customer numbers are just a fraction of what they were at the old site’s peak traffic location, Baldwin estimating he has about 10% of the old level of business.

“I just don’t think many know of us being here,” Baldwin said.

Nearby Lancaster Park, once the hallowed home to the Crusaders, is set to welcome winter sports back for the first time since the quakes after a major revamp, which Baldwin hoped would bring some life into the bar.

The C Motel on Cashel St was evacuated at 5am on Friday after flames ripped through the roof of the nearby Fitz Sports Bar.

Cashmere Technical football club are set to make the park their second home, and other sports clubs are being lined up as well, with post-match functions potentially being held at The Fitz 2.

The new sports bar boasts a 100-person function room, live sport including rugby, football, boxing and mixed martial arts on show, and darts and pool.

It also has a quiz on Tuesdays, poker on Thursdays and meat raffles on Fridays.

“It’s been a hard process getting here, for sure. I don’t blame anyone ... but the whole situation has been a hard pill to swallow. Life’s not as easy now and my retirement plan has certainly changed,” Baldwin said.

“But, The Fitz is alive again.”