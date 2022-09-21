New downstairs wine bar complements award-winning Christchurch restaurant

Featuring more than 40 glass pour wines, Downstairs recently opened underneath Twenty Seven Steps Restaurant in New Regent St.

Award-winning Christchurch restaurant Twenty Seven Steps has a new sister venue below it, aptly named Downstairs.

Co-owner Emma Mettrick wanted the wine “pub” to complement the fine food market bistro upstairs but also be a stand-out venue in itself.

Mettrick and co-owner/chef Paul Howell have been in business together since starting The Little Bistro in Akaroa in 2010.

The experienced hospitality heads first met in a European kitchen nearly 20 years ago while Mettrick was working as a waitress and Howell as a chef.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The menu and wine selection is ever-changing with food options between a starter and a main.

They were a couple for a period of time but are now business partners and friends.

Mettrick's career started in 1996 at Akaroa's Astrolabe, followed by Annie's Wine Bar at The Arts Centre and then a stint in London working at the city's oldest restaurant, Rules, watching famous musicians from behind the counter at Jazz Café, and leading Rik Mayall into his rehearsal space at the Menier Chocolate Factory. She returned to Akaroa to open The Little Bistro

When they were first offered the venue below Twenty Seven Steps, which happened in a challenging time due to the Covid pandemic, Mettrick said they were hesitant to take it on.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Twenty Seven Steps and Downstairs chef Paul Howells and co-owner Emma Mettrick.

The venue sat empty for a while until the pair decided to put in an offer to the landlord, which was accepted.

“We feel really lucky to be the current caretakers of that site because they’ve both just got such cool history,” Mettrick said.

The menu for Downstairs, with its old world charm atmosphere, focuses on seasonal food and is accompanied by an extensive selection of wines from New Zealand and around the world.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Downstairs can fit about 40 people inside, with more seating available outside.

Mettrick wanted the space to be welcoming to everyone.

“I’ve always just wanted people to feel welcome and looked after.

“I see hospitality spaces as an escape from everyday life.”

Do you have a food or beverage story to share? Email reporters@press.co.nz