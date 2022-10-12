Is this really vegan? Saucey Kiwis open food truck to trick the taste buds

Ngaio Haraki, left, and Jordan Duggan have just set up their own food truck, The Saucey Kiwis, which specialises in vegan food.

Pulled steak tacos, cheeseburgers and chicken parmesan are just some of the foods expected on The Saucey​ Kiwis’ food truck menu – and it’s all made without meat or dairy.

But while its creators expect a great following of plant-based foodies, the words “vegan” and “plant-based” shouldn’t see meat eaters and cheese-loving punters take their palates elsewhere, Christchurch’s TSK Conscious Eatery founders Jordan Duggan and Ngaio Haraki say.

Haraki said the couple thrived off friends and family “second-guessing” that their food was vegan.

It had the same textures and flavours, she said.

The high school sweethearts dreamt of setting up their own food truck while living for two years in Miami, where vegan food and its consumers were everywhere, she said.

“That whole experience had a very positive impact on us – we were very influenced from that trip.”

And that can be seen in the TSK logo, which features palm trees and colours that reflect Miami Vice.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Friends and family who have tried the couple’s vegan meals second guess that the meat and cheese is all plant-based, Haraki says.

Duggan said they were “big foodies”, visiting many eateries in America and taking on the challenge of recreating the meals.

“We’d go out for dinner and go: ‘That was good, can we make it better at home?’”

It turns out they could.

“We kept refining it and we were like: ‘Screw working for someone else, let's do this thing ourselves.’”

The pair is still pinching themselves at seeing their dream come to fruition after receiving a grant from Te Pūtahitanga Wave funding, allowing them to buy and kit out a food truck.

Tacos will appear on their opening menu, including al pastor, a sweet, spicy, tropical flavour traditionally made with pork, and birria – slow cooked steak and cheese.

Duggan said it was “obviously all vegan, so we’ve found another way to do it”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Saucey Kiwis plan to be at food truck markets over the weekends and park up in permanent positions in the city on Thursdays and Fridays.

But the couple is staying tight-lipped on exactly how they recreate cheesy, meaty dishes without the core ingredients.

Duggan said they were taking “all the best plant-based ingredients, vegan cheeses, vegan creams and meat substitutes and recreating all of our favourite dishes we remember before being vegan” while the tortillas and sauces were homemade.

They plan to open the food truck four days a week, including attending weekend events and food truck destinations, and park up at permanent destinations in the city on Thursdays and Fridays. Their first public outing will be at the Christchurch Hip Hop Summit on October 15.

Haraki hoped to create awareness of what people put in their food.

“We want to provide to non-vegans and vegans, anyone that has a mouth, we want to feed them.”