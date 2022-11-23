Rangiora Bakery wins top award for traditional Christmas loaf

Inspiration from age-old family recipes were used by Artisan Rangiora Bakery to take out the award for the country's best stollen.

Artisan by Rangiora Bakery is officially home to New Zealand’s best stollen, taking out the top spot in the 2022 Baking New Zealand Christmas Competition.

The North Canterbury favourite pulled out a special family recipe in their mission to be crowned the country's best.

A stollen is a European Christmas bread, loaded with fruits, nuts, marzipan and coated with powdered or icing sugar.

The bakery’s general manager, Frank Janssen, used an original family recipe from his forefather’s bakery back home in Holland, and with the help of his Rangiora team, created their own signature stollen.

“That recipe is very traditional and lovely to eat. For the competition we wanted to enrich it a bit more with spice and nuts. We wanted a nutty flavour and the warmth of the spice to come through,” Janssen said.

“Even the marzipan core of our stollen was made from scratch in the bakery.”

The competition which was held in October in the build up to Christmas, normally just awards the country’s best fruit mince pies, but this year, croissants and stollen were also on the judge’s menu.

Judges commented on Artisan’s “excellent all round product”, describing it having “a well-balanced flavour, excellent shaping, crust and crumb and fantastic almond log.”

Artisan Rangiora Bakery Rangiora Artisan Bakery is owned by Ron Van Til, pictured.

It was a “stand out” the judges said.

Pie, pastry and loaf entries were flown, couriered and hand-delivered for this year’s competition, and winners were announced at the Baking NZ AGM on Monday.

Whilst North Canterbury becomes home to Aotearoa's tastiest stollen, Wild Grain Bakery in Silverdale, north of Auckland, makes the best Christmas mince tarts and Daily Bread Auckland secured top marks for their traditional croissant.