What’s On: Guide to Christmas markets this festive season

Stallholders are getting into the festive season with a range of special Christmas Markets planned in Canterbury. Faye King pictured showing her hand-made masks.

Throughout December market stallholders are here, there and everywhere, with many special Christmas markets popping up across the region.

Below is your guide to festive shopping on the streets this month.

December 2 - Avebury Christmas Night Market

Avebury House kicks off the month with a Friday evening market that promises a range of homemade, bespoke gifts from their range of stallholders.

Food trucks, games and music will also be a part of the action that starts at 5.30pm in Richmond on Eveleyn Couzins Ave.

December 3 - Riverside Christmas Craft Market

Popular Christchurch hospitality hotspot, Riverside Market, is jumping on board the festive market season, with a full day Christmas themed craft market in their car park.

On Saturday from 10am to 6pm, the Lichfield St car park will have a selection of stalls selling everything from Christmas ornaments to fine art.

Supplied The Avebury House Christmas market takes place on December 2.

December 4 - Arts Centre Christmas Market

The Christchurch Arts Centre Market is a weekly stable open every Sunday rain or shine offering delicious foods and treats alongside vintage clothes, and handmade crafts and products.

Their dedicated Christmas market will take over the square this Sunday, situated on the corner of Worcester St and Rolleston Ave, promising beautiful festive treasures.

December 10 - New Brighton Seaside Christmas Parade and Market

Santa is swapping his boots for a set of jandals as he takes part in the New Brighton Christmas parade that kicks off at 10.30am on the corners of Marine Pde and Hawke St.

Market stalls and entertainment are open until 2pm and feature free face painting, a bouncy castle, and an array of arts, crafts, giftware and delicious foods.

December 10 - Halswell Christmas Pottery Market

Kids can give pottery a go and make their own Christmas ornament with the help of the Halswell Pottery Group at their Christmas market.

The market is open 10am to 3pm on 9 Candys Rd and will have a large range of handmade ceramics from local artists to purchase to make perfect presents for Christmas.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff A huge selection of sweets, produce and products is always on offer at the Christchurch Farmers’ Market in Riccarton Bush.

December 11 - Cathedral Junction Christmas Market

A Christmas choir and brass band will light up the Cathedral Junction Christmas Market, with 30 local artists and vendors on display with a range of Christmas goodies available to purchase.

The market is open from 11am to 3pm on Worcester St in central Christchurch and will have face painting, handmade jewellery, candles, home decor and heaps more.

December 15 - The Tannery Xmas Market

A late night market will take over The Tannery on Thursday, December 15, open from 10am to 9pm.

The Tannery has 19 stallholders confirmed for the day including festive favourites The Gingerbread Company, Christmas in a Jar, and Jackelope Treasures. Live music and entertainment has yet to be confirmed.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Juanita Benson (pictured) has her own stall at the Christchurch Vegan Night Mākete. The market is hosting a special Christmas themed market on Saturday, December 17.

December 17 - Vegan Night Mākete

The Christchurch Vegan Society is hosting a special Christmas edition of its regular Vegan Night Mākete at the Phillipstown Community Hub.

The event is open from 5pm to 8pm on December 17, with food trucks and stalls offering plant-based treats and gifts, with live music to keep you entertained while browsing.

December 18 - Christchurch Farmers’ Christmas Market

The iconic Riccarton House Farmers Market will host a Christmas themed market day to make for perfect present shopping.

The market is open from 9am till 1pm at the popular Riccarton House and Bush on Kahu Rd.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff The Christchurch Farmers’ Market at Riccarton Bush is a popular Saturday stable, and its Christmas themed market on December 18 is unlikely to be any different.

December 16 and 23 - Ohoka Farmers Market Christmas Special

The Ohoka Farmers Market will be getting into the festive season with two weekends of Christmas markets.

Every Friday the market is open in all weather from 9am till 12.30pm, offering fresh produce and products at the Ohoka Domain. The Christmas specials are sure to see the best Christmas mince tarts and other treats up for grabs.