Serve Ping Pong Club serving up more than beverages in Christchurch

Owner Logan McMillan serves up a shot at his ping pong bar in Christchurch.

Bright neon visors, LED lights and flying ping pong balls welcome you into one of Christchurch’s new entertainment hot spots.

What once started as a gap filler in an empty warehouse, Serve Ping Pong Club is a new permanent instalment on Saint Asaph St in the central city that offers more than just a beverage.

Whether you’ve got a strong backhand, a powerful forehand or no flick at all, owner Logan McMillan says it does not matter how bad anyone is – the atmosphere will keep everyone entertained.

“Sometimes you come in and it’s super rowdy – people are just hitting balls everywhere and not really playing much ping pong, but having a really good time.”

The space is created for adults to have fun like kids again – with the bonus of cocktails, craft beers, wood-fired pizza and snacks to keep competitors hydrated and fuelled.

Groups of up to eight people can hire a table for an hour on Friday and Saturday nights for $40, and compete against each other in a table tennis tournament scored by smart tables that do all the scoring and refereeing for you. Private functions for larger groups can be booked throughout the week.

McMillan said there was a perception that ping pong was played “at some boring old tables in a school hall”, but Serve Ping Pong Club was the answer for adults looking for a fun night-time activity.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Ping pong balls are often flying “everywhere” when players compete against each other in table tennis tournaments.

“People are all about having cool experiences ... and this ticks the boxes for that.”

McMillan saw ping pong bars in London, Chicago and New York start to get traction and decided he’d give it a go in Christchurch as a pop-up with the extra warehouse space left over from his CodeBreakers escape room business.

“The trend overseas and what we’re seeing here is people don't necessarily just want to ... go to a bar and drink. There's a big trend of people doing something while they are drinking.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff McMillan is passionate about creating entertainment options for adults, and plans to open more experiences later this year.

After the successful pop-up opened in July, McMillan recalled thinking “nah this is actually working, let’s keep this here”.

The ping pong pad had become popular for group functions and had already received bookings for the next Christmas period.

The Saint Asaph St entertainment hub also boasts escape rooms of both the literal and virtual kind, a bar, an outdoor puzzle hunt, and now ping pong tables.

McMillan said he still had “a couple” of new secret experiences up his sleeve that would open later this year.