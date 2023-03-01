Smokin' meaty gap filled in CBD restaurant scene

Jimmy’s Smokehouse head chef Jay Anae Ahsue pulls together a variety of meats with sauces made on-site to create a delicious menu for meat lovers.

A meaty gap has been filled in Christchurch’s centre, and it’s smokin.

Jimmy’s Smokehouse, named after its owner, has been tending to meat lovers’ needs for nearly a year, and while the clue of its speciality is in the name, head chef Jay Anae Ahsue said it’s more like “a cross between a smoke house and a steak house”.

The restaurant is open from breakfast to beer-o-clock and beyond, but it’s the dinner menu that has to be experienced, showcasing the array of meats smoked on-site, topped with smokey sauce with 99% of the menu made in-house.

Eye fillet, mussels and rack of ribs are included in the base menu, along with the top-selling, spicy chicken – and all meats come on a board of garlic bread, slaw or salad, chips or potatoes, and if you needed any more meat, a ramekin of pulled pork.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury hospo sector bouncing back, record $1.6b through tills last year

* Serve Ping Pong Club serving up more than beverages in Christchurch

* Historic Tudor House on the market



supplied Anae Ahsue gives his young chefs a chance to contribute to the menu and dishes, which gives them “a sense of pride in their product”, he says.

If somehow you’re still hungry afterwards, despite it being “actually a big portion of food”, Anae Ahsue said, there’s a new dessert menu to peruse, including apple crumble with a Jack Daniels caramel sauce, and lychee creme brulee.

Jimmy’s Smokehouse is the latest addition to the Sake Brothers empire, which owns a number of Asian inspired diners including Koji, Mukbang, Zzan and Izakaya.

Sitting on the edge of the bustling city centre, the historic Tudor House built in 1907 on the Avon River has been home to a few restaurants in its time, including the silver service, Tiffany’s, there for several years pre-quake, before becoming Regatta on Avon, and finally the carnivore’s paradise.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Formerly Tiffany’s and Regatta on Avon, Jimmy’s Smokehouse has been open since April 2022.

After dark on a Friday and Saturday night, the family friendly restaurant turns into the perfect drinking spot, Anae Ahsue said.

It becomes more of a “pre-drinks” place before hitting the down, or a wind down area to escape the ruckus of the nearby bars with live music on Saturday nights and a beer garden to soak up the night air, he said.

Hierarchy in the kitchen has been given a little shake up under Anae Ahsue’s watchful eye, giving chefs a chance to step up to the hotplate.

“In the cheffing community, the head chef makes everything” but he has been giving younger chefs the opportunity to create a dish or menu and put their name to it, he said.

”I feel that it’s a good thing for our chefs to understand that this is how we make menus; having that sense of pride in their own product.”