Food truck adds new twist to traditional pretzels for humans and dogs alike

Pretzel Box food truck owner Adrian Colyer makes a variety of soft, fresh pretzels, and sometimes makes a batch especially for man’s best friend.

A variety of neat, doughy knots are being served from a food truck to every person and their dog – (almost) literally.

Soft, freshly baked pretzels are seeing punters descend on Adrian Colyer’s Pretzel Box, but he’s put a new twist on the traditional German fare for humans, as well as making dog-friendly versions.

Among the nine flavours Colyer rotates are cheese, sea salt, cinnamon sugar and fairy bread, and the menu also includes items including a southern fried chicken pretzel burger and a classic cheeseburger with a pretzel bun.

Colyer said people were “amazed when they took their first bite” of the carby baked goods.

“All they know of is the little crispy pretzels you buy in a packet, or they’ve had them stale and old. Mine are baked fresh in the trailer.”

His fresh pretzels are catching on with punters – they’re so popular at events, there’s often not enough to go round.

At this year’s South Island Beer Festival, Colyer sold out of burgers by 3pm.

But the pretzels aren’t for everyone.

”I’ve had a few Germans turn their nose up at my pretzels, but some are very intrigued and they buy one of each [flavour].”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Pretzel flavours include cheese, sea salt, cinnamon sugar, jalapeno and cheese, and fairy bread. Pretzel burgers, fried chicken and southern fried cauliflower are also on the menu.

Meanwhile, dogs aren’t as fussy, lapping up the pretzels made especially for them when Colyer has the time to bake an extra batch.

Colyer and his partner, Jessica McLean, who helps run the business, are dog mad and send all proceeds from sales of the dog pretzels to animal charities.

“My partner is a vet nurse and I love my dogs so we do what we can.”

But their generosity doesn’t stop at animals. The couple give up to 30 Pretzel Box vouchers each week to young players of the day at North Canterbury Touch.

“We try and pay it forward where we can.”

They’re also open to tips on their selection.

Colyer said they take on customers’ suggestions, which is how the jalapeno and cheese flavour was developed. The punter who had eaten pretzels in the US said that was “the one flavour they couldn’t get enough of”.

It’s “flying out the door at the moment”, Colyer said.

The Pretzel Box has another trick up its sleeve – gluten-free, dairy-free fried chicken and southern fried cauliflower.

The chicken in particular is “a huge hit”.

If the thought of chicken and pretzels is making your mouth water, Pretzel Box can be found weekly at the Christchurch Night Market at the Hub Hornby on Thursdays and at Punky Brewster Bar and Fillery from 4pm on Fridays.