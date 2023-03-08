'Mad scientist' approach to baking for Christchurch creator's side hustle

Cake flavours are only limited by imagination when Fern King gets in her kitchen.

Making cakes, cupcakes, and raw treats for her Christchurch side hustle, Aureate Cakery and Unbakery, King said she was more of an “inventor” of food.

And it’s easy to see why she considers herself the Thomas Edison of baking.

Some of the cupcake flavours she has concocted include mont blanc (a French dessert featuring chestnuts and cream), raspberry and lemon sour cream, lavender lemon and earl grey, strawberry and champagne, and the craziest creation – which is more for the aesthetics than the flavour – a cupcake that looks like a burger.

“I’m finding people are branching out into interesting flavours. I love inventing new flavours, it’s the best thing.”

Half the treats are dairy-free, despite King not following a vegan diet herself.

She said she turned into a “mad scientist” while developing her recipes.

“I do all sorts of experiments – what if I thicken that into a custard, then I do this, then I add a bit of acid, and do that.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff King’s side hustle, Aureate Cakery and Unbakery, appears at local markets like the monthly Vegan Night Mākete.

“I get a bit sciencey about it.”

King’s love of baking is generational.

Her nana worked at Caversham Bakery in Dunedin more than 60 years ago and her mum “always had about three to five different baked goods in the cake tins at all times – and homemade dessert every night”.

Never able to sit still for too long, King hasn’t stopped at baking.

supplied King's burger cupcakes are one of her more imaginative creations.

She makes raw treats for her market stall, and sells packaged elements of her creations, including mulled wine syrup, vegan lemon curd, regular lemon curd and salted caramel popcorn.

But one creation that has almost got the better of her is vegan butter, which she wants to be “a block wrapped in paper”.

“Trying to replicate butter, it’s quite challenging.”

She was “nearly finished tweaking” her recipe, though was considering enlisting food scientists to get the “blend of the preservatives” just right.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Other flavours include lavender, lemon and earl grey, and strawberry and champagne.

The name Aureate Cakery and Unbakery came from her fascination with words as a child, she said, and ‘aureate’ had always stuck with her.

“I like that it means golden or gilded or elaborate. I wanted my main brand name to ... denote quality and not potentially connote any form of gender because cupcakes are for everyone.”

Aureate Cakery and Unbakery has a stall at the Vegan Night Mākete held on the last Saturday of every month at the Phillipstown Community Hub.