Cafe chat: Local chef takes out top prize at trans-Tasman competition

Christchurch's Gabby Sanders, 23, has beaten the best young chef talent from across Australia and New Zealand to take out this year's Nestlé Golden Chef’s Hat Award.

Kiwi chef wins trans-Tasman battle

Young local chef Gabby Sanders has taken out a top culinary prize – beating 10 other top young chefs from across New Zealand and Australia for this year’s Nestlé Golden Chef’s Hat Award.

The 23-year-old, who works at Christchurch’s The Monday Room restaurant, dazzled the judges with a menu featuring an entrée of leek, potato and smoked beurre blanc, nori and hazelnuts, and a main of glazed pork, caramelised soy dumpling and Asian pork jus. Dessert was a chai spice cake, with caramel, coffee, walnut, pear and white chocolate.

Sanders said she was thrilled to win the title and $10,000 cash prize.

“I’m passionate about food, which my parents encouraged from an early age, and I’m committed to constantly pushing myself to achieve excellence as a chef.”

Sanders was working in a supermarket deli when her boss encouraged her to train formally as a chef.

“That suggestion was a catalyst for change as it led me on to study at Ara Institute of Canterbury and ultimately pick up the challenge of competing on a live stage,” she said.

Head judge Elke Travers said the award could be won only by the chef who “demonstrates absolute attention to every detail”.

“Gabby rose to the challenge and created a flawlessly executed and perfectly balanced menu that showcased her technical skills to a high level.”

Supplied Sanders, 23, impressed judges with her menu.

Sanders isn’t the first Kiwi to take out the Gold Chef’s Hat competition. In 2020, Sam Heaven took out the top spot when Nestlé Professional New Zealand first became involved in the event. The Golden Chef’s Hat Award is Australia’s longest running competition for young chefs, now in its 57th year.

Christchurch turned up the heat in August

The inaugural Turn Up the Heat festival in August helped give Christchurch a boost in a traditionally quiet month for hospitality and entertainment venues.

More than 60 events were held to support local artists and hospitality businesses. They ranged from free hip hop classes, to a secret piano bar, a chilli circus, and roaming performances.

Over 50 cafes, bars and restaurants also presented a different spicy dish or drink for the festival’s fiery food competition.

Supplied Over 50 central city hospitality joints joined Christchurch's Turn Up The Heat competition, each offering a different spicy dish or drink, all battling for spice supremacy. Black Burger was crowned the inaugural winner for its chilli cheese extreme burger.

Following over 500 public votes, Black Burger was crowned the first winner for its chilli cheese extreme burger.

The tasty dish – one of the hottest in the competition – featured SpicyBoys garlic reaper hot sauce, wagyu beef smashed patties, cheddar cheese, pickles, jalapeños, chilli jam, and jalapeño and lime mayo.

Head grill master Tom Cripps said a lot of time, testing and tasting went into creating the burger.

“At one stage, I caught some spicy sauce in the eye and had to wear an eye patch for half the day,” he said.

“We had a real range of people try it, including a 9-year-old boy who handled it well. We were also amazed at the number of people who returned to have it again and again.”

Supplied Black Burger’s winning burger is still available throughout September at the business’ Riverside Market venue.

Black Burger was formed in 2020 by three friends who felt no-one else locally was making classic Los Angeles-style cheeseburgers.

The chilli cheese extreme burger is available at Black Burger, located at Riverside Market, throughout September for those still keen to test their tolerance for spice.

Turn Up The Heat coordinator Johnny Gibson said the organisers were “stoked” with how the festival came together.

“It was great to see parts of the central city come alive with some energy and excitement.

“Looking forward, I’m excited to see where it can go from here, as I see huge potential for a thriving event that's truly unique to Ōtautahi Christchurch.”