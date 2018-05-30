Christchurch's pedestrian upgrade priorities

Some of Christchurch's most at-risk roads have been added to the city council's wishlist for upgrades.

A busy central Christchurch street crossed daily by hundreds of students – and described by one as a "gamble" – is high on the city council's wish list for pedestrian safety upgrades.

The council maintains an active list of places it hopes to upgrade for pedestrian safety. Staff said none of the projects on the list were scheduled yet.

Top priority is a new crossing on Akaroa's Rue Lavaud at Rue Balguerie. The council had planned an upgrade earlier this year as part of a town-wide improvement programme, but it was dropped after outcry over how it would affect the intersection's heritage value.

DAVID WALKER/Stuff Madras St, by the Ara polytechnic campus, is number two on the Christchurch City Council's wish list for pedestrian crossing upgrades.

Number two is a crossing with stop lights outside Ara Institute on Madras St, where hundreds of students cross every day to get to the food options across the road from campus. A council traffic count last September recorded average daily traffic of 13,418 vehicles, peaking at 1402 in the hour from 8am.

Ara Institute chief executive Tony Gray said a crossing outside the campus was something students had asked for, and something the institute supported. He said it had been discussed with the council over the years.

Dozens of students crossed the road in the hour Stuff was outside the campus this week, many either running or looking at cellphones. The nearest traffic light with a crossing was about 150 metres from where most students were crossing.

Outdoor education student Kate Morgan said she crossed there every day and thought a crossing with lights would be helpful.

"It's kind of a gamble, you try not to get hit by a car. Sometimes there's a spot that you could get through but otherwise its just run for your life."

DAVID WALKER/STUFF Ara student Kate Morgan says its a "gamble" to cross at Madras St due to the volume of traffic.

She said she saw near misses there "all the time", and recently witnessed someone nearly get taken out by a car when they stepped past a bus into the street.

Deputy mayor and Banks Peninsula councillor Andrew Turner said there needed to be some improvements made to Akaroa's Rue Lavaud intersection, but it would need to respect the heritage look and feel of the town.

"I do observe people crossing the road there in ways that are probably not safe, particularly in summertime, which has a lot of traffic."

He said Akaroa had far more pedestrians and vehicles than in the past due to more tourism and the high number of cruise ship visits, and the heritage town was never designed for those volumes.

A footpath extension along Beach Rd to the Akaroa Lighthouse was number three on the list. Turner said he would like to see a shared space approach to the stretch, with the speed limit lowered.

Fourth priority was reinstatement of a footpath around Moa Bone Point in Redcliffs, which was inaccessible since the earthquakes. The council was not going to restore the footpath, but changed tack after public outcry. A plan was put out for public consultation in February, with a report by council staff to come.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF Madras Street out front of the Ara campus is number two on the Christchurch City Council's list of Priority Pedestrian upgrades.

Council transport operations manager Steffan Thomas said the list was "live", meaning new projects were added as they were identified, and prioritised against existing projects. He said the rankings were based on several considerations, including pedestrian numbers, the volume and speed of traffic, the road layout and the crash history.

Staff were waiting on confirmation of the council's long term plan – which allocates spending for the coming years – before any upgrades on the list would be scheduled, "to understand how much funding is available and how this can be best allocated to improve safety".

The need for pedestrian upgrades is in the spotlight after a child was hit by a car on Tennyson St in Sydenham earlier this month, at a spot locals have long described as dangerous and poorly designed.

Google Maps A crossing on Rue Lavaud in Akaroa is number one on the Christchurch City Council's list of priority pedestrian improvements.

Residents brought up the unsafe layout with the Cashmere-Spreydon Community Board in July. The board was given advice from council staff, which classed the street as a low-medium crash risk, ranking it number 22 on a list of pedestrian crossing zones across the city a higher priority for upgrades. Since then, then the Tennyson St upgrades have been downgraded to number 28 on the priority list.

THE COUNCIL'S HIGHEST PRIORITY PEDESTRIAN UPGRADES

A crossing at Rue Lavaud near Rue Balguerie, Akaroa A crossing with signals at Madras St at Ara Institute of Canterbury, Christchurch Central A footpath at Beach Rd near Bruce Tce, Akaroa A footpath at Moa Bone Point on Main Rd, Redcliffs A crossing at Hackthorne Rd at the Dyers Pass intersection, Cashmere A crossing near Burnside High School on Memorial Ave, Burnside A crossing upgrade at Union St at the medical centre, New Brighton A crossing at Wainoni Rd near Cuffs Rd, Upgrades to the existing Crossing at Centaurus Rd near Sloan Tce, Cashmere A crossing near the medical centre at Kirk Rd, Templeton



See the interactive map above for an expanded list.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF A footpath on Main Road near Redcliffs is fourth on the Christchurch City Council's list of Priority Pedestrian upgrades.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF A pedestrian crossing on Memorial Drive near Burnside High school is sixth on the Christchurch City Council's list of Priority Pedestrian upgrades.

