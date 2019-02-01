CTV families dismayed over legal 'shenanigans' to challenge investigation

Police will not prosecute the engineers over the collapse of Christchurch's CTV building that killed 115 people in the February 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

Justice for CTV collapse victims has again been delayed by legal "shenanigans", disappointed advocates say.

CTV engineer Alan Reay lodged an appeal this week to contest a court ruling that cleared the way for his professional body to take disciplinary action.

Families' representative Maan Alkaisi and former building minister, National MP Nick Smith, expressed disappointment at the appeal on Friday and asked for urgency in clarifying the law about whether a professional could avoid disciplinary action by resigning from a professional body.

Alan Reay's firm designed the CTV building that collapsed in the February 2011 earthquake in Christchurch, killing 115 people and injuring scores of others.

In a judgment released in December, Justice David Collins found the Institution of Professional Engineers New Zealand (now Engineering New Zealand) made an error of law when it stopped an investigation after Reay resigned his membership of the body in 2014.

Smith said he supported the legal system but "for the length of time this has taken and the number of times these issues have been contested in the courts, we are getting to the point where justice is being denied because justice is being delayed".

"It is disgraceful," Smith said. "These ongoing legal shenanigans are unfair on the families of the victims and are undermining confidence in holding professionals accountable."

Alkaisi said Reay had not taken responsibility for his actions for eight years. Everything was known about why the building failed and no-one had been held accountable. The Engineering NZ investigation provided an opportunity for justice and accountability.

"He hasn't showed he has learnt a lesson and that is why the case is dragging on. The CTV tragedy will always be linked with building safety, engineering ethics, professionalism and practice."

Justice Collins ruled that ending disciplinary proceedings after a member resigned flouted the trust society placed on professionals.

Reay has previously said he did not resign his ENZ membership to avoid disciplinary action, but because he was dissatisfied with the way it handled issues he had raised.

A royal commission of inquiry found in 2012 that the CTV building had serious design flaws and should not have been granted a building consent.

