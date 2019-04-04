Robbers target Christchurch liquor store

Tom Kitchin20:11, Apr 04 2019
A police officers takes statements inside the Liquorland store on the corner of Fitzgerald Ave and Hereford St after an aggravated robbery.
Two offenders robbed a Christchurch liquor store on Thursday night – the city's fifth aggravated robbery in nine days.

Police were called to Liquorland Fitzgerald, on the corner of Hereford St and Fitzgerald Ave, just before 6pm, a spokeswoman said.

No other details were available, as officers were still at the scene taking statements.

The store was closed after the incident, while police took statements and photos.
After the incident, a police photographer took photos around the building and the store was closed.

On Monday, the Paper Tree store in Tower Junction and a Z petrol station on Papanui Rd were robbed.

Three people robbed a Countdown supermarket last Saturday night and two people robbed a Burger King restaurant on Wednesday, March 27.

