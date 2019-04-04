Robbers target Christchurch liquor store
Two offenders robbed a Christchurch liquor store on Thursday night – the city's fifth aggravated robbery in nine days.
Police were called to Liquorland Fitzgerald, on the corner of Hereford St and Fitzgerald Ave, just before 6pm, a spokeswoman said.
No other details were available, as officers were still at the scene taking statements.
After the incident, a police photographer took photos around the building and the store was closed.
On Monday, the Paper Tree store in Tower Junction and a Z petrol station on Papanui Rd were robbed.
Three people robbed a Countdown supermarket last Saturday night and two people robbed a Burger King restaurant on Wednesday, March 27.
Stuff