Anglicans respond to Sam Neill's call to dismantle Christ Church cathedral

Movie star Sam Neill wants to "dismantle the old wreck" of the cathedral.

Canterbury's Anglican bishop has responded to movie star Sam Neill's call to demolish the Christ Church Cathedral and replace it with "a dynamic social hub", saying it's too late to reconsider the building's future.

Neill, best know for his roles in hit movies Jurassic Park and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, wrote in an opinion piece for Stuff that it was time to "dismantle the old wreck" of the earthquake-damaged cathedral.

He said a new interfaith hub on the cathedral site would "symbolize a different, current Christchurch" after the March 15 mosque terror attack.

Iain McGregor/stuff Canterbury's Anglican bishop Peter Carrell says the restored cathedral will be open to all.

Anglican bishop Peter Carrell said the cathedral's future was decided after a vote by the diocese's ruling body in 2017. A deal to restore the building was signed between the Government, restoration campaigners and the Anglican church in 2018, after seven years of divisive debate and legal challenge.

"There was a great deal of heartache for people in determining the Cathedral's future," he said.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF Stonemasons have begun the painstaking process of cataloguing the fallen stonework from the Christ Church Cathedral, which will be invaluable in the rebuild process.

"A decision was finally made in late 2017. The project is well underway; let's get on with it."

But he said the restored cathedral, which may take ten years to complete, would be open to everyone.

"It will welcome people of all faiths and none."

DAVID WALKER/STUFF It took seven years of divisive debate to find a solution for the earthquake-damaged cathedral.

"The reinstated Christ Church Cathedral will be a place of welcome for all people, to gather, to connect, to build relationships, and to talk through the issues that affect humanity."

He said he was open to talks about an interfaith hub.

"It is entirely appropriate that people pause and reflect after the horrific Mosque massacre. We must all learn from these events and we've seen that reflected in many areas of New Zealand life."

DAVID WALKER/STUFF Restoration of the Christ Church Cathedral is expected to take about ten years.

"The outpouring of love and solidarity for the Muslim community shows that hope is breaking through, and that love is the most powerful agent of change there is."

"If there is to be an interfaith hub in Christchurch, this needs to be generated from conversations between the faith communities themselves. The Diocese of Christchurch is happy to be part of any such conversations."

Neill joined former Christchurch man and Barclays Capital vice-chairman Euan Harkness, and professor of history at the University of Canterbury, Katie Pickles, in calling for a new interfaith hub to be built in Cathedral Square.

"Let's quietly and respectfully dismantle the old wreck, sad as that may be for many," Neill wrote.

"Let us make an entirely new start. It would cost far less and mean so much more. A real heart in the very centre of a great resurgent city, and make Christchurch a byword for a new world."

"Somewhere without hierarchy but rather fellowship. Somewhere without any particular creed, and that embraces all our cultures; in particular Māori. Or perhaps every possible creed, every religion. Somewhere to believe, or not, as you wish. A place full of life; with theatres, meeting halls, even prayer rooms … a dynamic social hub."