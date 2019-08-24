Life story: Rodger Curragh remembered for his dedication to the community

Rodger Curragh was a founding member of the Brooklands Fire Brigade in 1973.

OBITUARY: Brooklands volunteer firefighter and community stalwart Rodger Curragh suffered a multitude of setbacks during his lifetime, from losing his home to losing both his legs.

He never let any of it stop him from being an integral part of the North Christchurch suburb.

Brooklands Volunteer Brigade fire chief and good friend John Reed said Curragh was always supportive and acted as a mentor to many in the community, including himself.

"He must've suffered so much … but he never changed. He was always happy, enthusiastic and he had everyone's respect."

Curragh would be remembered for his resilience, Reed said.

"No matter what happened to him he just carried on. He never got depressed and he was always there for everyone … to help them out no matter how much crap he was going through."

The father of five died at Christchurch Hospital on July 20, 2019, aged 75.

CASSANDRA LLOYD-JONES/SUPPLIED Curragh grew up in Strowan and Papanui alongside his three siblings.

Curragh was born to Colin and Rita Curragh in Christchurch on February 19, 1944. He grew up in Strowan and Papanui alongside his two brothers, Wayne and Bryan, and sister Denise.

Curragh attended Papanui Primary School before moving onto Papanui High. He left school at 15 and went into the grocery industry working for the Kincaids chain. He worked his way through the ranks to become the store manager.

While working at the grocer Curragh met shop assistant Barbara Banfield. The pair became close friends and eventually married at St Mary's in Merivale on February 4, 1967, and had five children: Cassandra, Shane, Tania, Ryan and Roselle.

After marrying, the young family briefly moved to Phillipstown before settling on Harbour Rd in Brooklands, across from the Brooklands Fire Station.

CASSANDRA LLOYD-JONES/SUPPLIED Curragh never missed an event at the fire station.

Curragh volunteered a tremendous amount of his time at the fire station. He helped start up the brigade and was appointed the station's first fire chief in 1973. Later in life, he was awarded life membership and appointed patron of the station.

Reed said Curragh never missed an event at the station, even after he had to give up his role as fire chief because of bad health.

The multifaceted Curragh left his job at the grocer not long after marrying and went on to work in a variety of roles throughout the years, including managing several bakeries, working at a packaging firm, running the family-owned Spencer Park Dairy and mini golf, before finishing up at an antique furniture store.

CASSANDRA LLOYD-JONES/SUPPLIED Curragh and Barbara Banfield married at St Mary's in Merivale on February 4, 1967.

Curragh's busy lifestyle was put on hold when in May 1977 it was discovered he was operating on a small percentage of one kidney and was put on dialysis. Curragh then spent 12 hours a day, three days a week for the next four years hooked up to a dialysis machine until he received a kidney transplant in December 1981.

In the years following, Curragh faced many challenges with his health as his body battled to accept the new kidney. He had various skin lesions removed, some of which were cancerous, suffered a grade 5 aneurysm in 2000, which stopped him from working, and eventually received a below knee amputation and an above knee amputation, which left him needing a wheelchair to get around.

Eldest daughter Cassandra Lloyd-Jones said her father remained upbeat and positive despite his many health setbacks.

CASSANDRA LLOYD-JONES/SUPPLIED Curragh was the first chief of the Brooklands Fire Station.

"He was often seen being a mentor and role model to others in similar situations and always assisted in the training of staff and [he] was used in clinic case study seminars where practical.

"He would never complain, always looking for the good in people and never disclosing just how much pain he was in at times," she said.

Curragh lost his home due to damage caused by the Canterbury earthquakes, continued to be a driving force in the community.

In his early years, he assisted in activities for IHC New Zealand – an organisation that supports and cares for people with intellectual disabilities.

CASSANDRA LLOYD-JONES/SUPPLIED He was forced to resign from the station chief position when he went on dialysis.

He was also a member and president of the Christchurch Kidney Society and a member of the National Kidney Foundation, where he provided support to others dealing with a kidney transplant.

Alongside being a member of several fire service societies, he served on the Brooklands Community Board. Curragh's long-term service to the community was rewarded when he received a Community Service Award in 1995.

When Curragh was not helping in the community, he was keeping active, with ten-pin bowling and squash particular passions.