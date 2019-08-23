City leaders support fast-track for insulating old Christchurch council flats

Concord Place resident Charlie Betts, 81, is fed up at the lack of maintenance and insulation in his unit, which is owned by the Christchurch City Council and managed by the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust. (Video first published in July 2019).

Hundreds of uninsulated Christchurch social housing units could be upgraded by December next year after city councillors committed to improving sub-standard properties.

Stuff this month revealed 930 council-owned units remain uninsulated after being made exempt from minimum standards for rental properties that came into force in 2016.

Councillors supported a motion to improve the units and asked for further details on a proposal to borrow money to fast-track work required to retro-fit the properties with ceiling and floor insulation by the end of 2020.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Concord Pl resident Charlie Betts told Stuff earlier he was is fed up at the lack of maintenance and insulation in his council unit.

If the option to borrow money is not feasible councillors will consider using a $20.7m housing fund to complete the upgrades by winter 2022.

Residents and community advocates were happy with the council's decision but wanted to see most of it done before next winter.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Betts, 81, says he is happy with the council's decision but doesn't want to wait until after next winter for insulation.

Final approval for the plan will be given at the next meeting on September 12, pending a report on details of the loan terms.

In a deputation Haast Courts tenant and mayoral candidate Stephen McPaike​ told councillors his unit's temperature rarely got above 8 degrees Celsius and he had been forced to throw out two mouldy mattresses, clothes and linen since moving in to the unit in 2016 .

He challenged the councillors to consider swapping homes with tenants in the affected units.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Christchurch City Council flats, such as this one at Concord Pl in Burwood, have been likened to ghettos.

"If you think we should continue to live like this ... maybe we as tenants should ask you if you are willing to live in these homes as tenants? I believe you are not."

During discussion about the social housing proposal councillors expressed exasperation and shame the units had been allowed to get into such a state.

Councillor Raf Manji​ directed his frustration at the council's head of facilities, property and planning, Bruce Rendall.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF The Christchurch City Council said it couldn't insulate some of its social housing units because of their design, but an insulation professional believed many of them can be insulated. Video from 2019.

"Our housing policy from 2016 calls for secure, safe, affordable and warm housing and yet it seems like for some time we have been housing people in substandard housing. How has this happened?"

Rendall replied the council had focused on "quantity not the quality".

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said the question should not be asked of staff but "of ourselves".

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ Tenants Protection Association Christchurch chairman Anthony Rimell says the council's decision is "sensible news".

"This does represent a failure but this does give us a mechanism for resolving what is not right."

Councillor Phil Clearwater described the situation as "shocking" and said the council had under-funded social housing for too long.

"I actually think there's probably not one of us here in this room that cannot put hand on heart and feel some sense of shame that this has been allowed to happen."

Social housing tenant Charlie Betts said he "felt good" about the council's decision. But he did not want to have to wait another winter before the work was done.

"It'd be bloody cold. It hits you in the pocket too, because you've got the heater on trying to keep warm. Ceiling insulation would make a hell of a difference.

"I'm not asking for the impossible, but what's the hold up? If they can make the money available ... do it."

Tenants Protection Association chairman Anthony Rimell​ said the decision was "sensible" but was pushing for the work to be done before next winter.

"I don't want to see one more tenant go through another winter of wet walls, [and] mouldy ceilings."

* An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the council voted to improve the units. Councillors supported a motion for council staff to investigate the possibility of borrowing money to improve units by the end of 2020.