Christchurch mayoralty race led by three very different candidates

OPINION: Christchurch's mayoral debate produced no clear winner and revealed one glaringly obvious point: residents have three very different candidates to choose from when October 12 rolls around.

A career politician, a businessman and a teacher-activist – no-one could suggest that Lianne Dalziel, Darryll Park and John Minto are a carbon copy of each other, and that can only be good for democracy. Can't it?

Residents will have to weigh up whether electing candidates with only a rudimentary knowledge of the mechanics and nuances of politics is a gamble worth taking if they don't like what they see on offer from the incumbent.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF It was a full house at The Piano in Christchurch during Wednesday's mayoral forum.

Dalziel took great care to cast the net wide and appeal to a wide range of voters – vowing to drive the stadium through, revitalise the central city and still keep rates down and ensure infrastructure is improved fast – wearing a mantle "more of the same, but a better version of it".

Contrast that with Park, who promised to rip up the financial playbook to reduce council costs and drive rates down to zero increases, an attractive proposition but one that will leave many scratching their heads over how it can be achieved.

Park, for all his governance experience on the boards of organisations like the Crusaders and Civil Aviation Authority, occasionally shot himself in the foot.

He played an ace and won the audience over when he bemoaned the spiralling cost of Christchurch's cycleways – though he does back the lanes – but drew heckles when he tried to seal the game by offering up the example of 700 cars in an hour on St Asaph St compared with just a handful of bicycles.

Instead of landing a royal flush he was trumped by Dalziel questioning his green credentials and suggesting it proved more work needs to be done to get people out of their cars.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson introduces the forum. A poll held by the chamber determined which mayoral candidates were involved in Wednesday's event.

He also made very clear how he would run a council when Dalziel – who took great delight in throwing off her mayoral hat for the night – bemoaned St Asaph St as being a "basket case".

Challenged by Park amid a bit of mild argy-bargy as to why she hadn't done more to fix the issue, Dalziel told him the mayor only has one vote. "It's not like a board, Darryll."

His response? "It will be."

Tom Kitchin and Michael Hayward/Stuff Audience members tell Stuff who their favourite candidate for the Christchurch mayoralty is following Wednesday's forum.

Then there was John Minto, the veteran activist and champion of the left, whose raison d'etre is to improve social housing, whatever the cost.

His passion for a fairer society will have won fans, particularly for those who feel his point that the council subsidising "high end" housing in the central city to the tune of $8.5 million between 2014 and 2018 is too bitter a pill to swallow given the failing roads and infrastructure.

Others may be drawn by his argument that rates should be increased on those who bank land in the central city and then do nothing with it, but others will find holes in his point.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Darryll Park and and John Minto shake hands after the debate watched by Lianne Dalziel.

And his position that the stadium – or multi-use arena, as Dalziel and Park repeatedly underscored, as it will offer far more than just sport – should be put on hold in its entirety and the cash be used to fund social housing, will be unpalatable to many, especially those desperate for progress in the city. Dalziel said the council was "honour-bound" to build the arena, with many city business owners having invested in the expectation of it being on the horizon.

Once the questions kicked in the audience were hugely engaged – heckling, cheering, jeering and applauding.

There was incredulity when Minto suggested freedom campers should be welcomed with open arms back into the city centre as young people would spend more money than people staying in central city hotels.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The three leading mayoral candidates in Christchurch have very different backgrounds and Wednesday's debate may have helped people decide who to vote for - or raised more questions.

There were groans when Dalziel suggested rates increases were gradually going down.

And there was perhaps mild bemusement when Park floated the idea of scrapping of the cathedral rebuild in favour of an interdenominational edifice that could be the "next wonder of the world", something that could end up on "every credit card, along with the Eiffel Tower".

A career politician, a businessman and a teacher-activist – an oversimplification, of course, but tags that underscore where each is coming from when they campaign for your votes over the next month or so.

Wednesday's debate may just have sealed your decision, or left you with more questions than ever before about who to vote for.

But remember – if you didn't like what you saw, there are always 10 other candidates to choose from.