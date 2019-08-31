Person taken to hospital after Christchurch house fire

The Halswell house is uninhabitable after the fire.

An elderly person has been treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Christchurch.

Fire communications shift manager Lyn Crossan said the Wigram and Spreydon brigades attended the fire in Townshend Cres, Halswell, at 10am on Saturday.

It appeared a fire started in the lounge/kitchen area of the single-storey house, she said.

The fire was extinguished by 11am but had caused substantial damage and the house was uninhabitable.

"A fire investigator will be returning in the morning.

"It hasn't been tagged as suspicious but we'll be having a look to see," she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one occupant was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.