Flood-prone sections along Christchurch's Heathcote River could be sold off

Christchurch got very heavy rain in April 2017 that caused flooding from both the Heathcote and Avon Rivers.

Twenty Christchurch riverside properties could soon be on the market as the city council looks to recoup some of the $8m it spent buying the land.

But there is a catch. No habitable buildings are allowed to be built.

The city council decided in 2017 to purchase properties at risk of frequent flooding from the Heathcote River. Some homes had flooded above the floor four times since the 2010-11 earthquakes. The council purchased 20 properties and another two are under contract.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Riverlaw Terrace beside the flooded Heathcote River in 2017.

The properties are sitting empty, after the homes were either demolished or relocated, and the council can see no obvious future use for the land. It was expecting to pay $45,000 annually in rates and maintenance if they were not sold.

READ MORE:

* Council spends $1.37m buying five Heathcote River properties

* Flood-prone homes along the Heathcote River bought by Christchurch City Council

* Council expects to spend $16.5m buying homes impacted by flooding

* Residents reach 'crisis point' over Heathcote River flooding

* NZ's sinking city: Floods the new reality of life by the river

* Homes near Heathcote River surrounded by water

A council committee will decide on Wednesday whether to recommend the council approve the sale of the properties via tender and whether to register a caveat on the title preventing any habitable structures being built.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Valerie Campbell wants the council to create playgrounds and butterfly parks on vacant flood-prone land it owns along the Heathcote River.

Neighbouring property owner Valerie Campbell is calling on the council to convert some of the empty properties into riverside playgrounds, butterfly parks and eco-hubs to act as a stepping stone for nature.

"I think it's a wonderful way of creating stepping stones in from the river into people's backyards and into the suburbs. It's a tremendous opportunity."

Campbell, who lives next to one of the empty properties on Clarendon Terrace in Woolston, said the council should consider the merits of each property separately rather than making a blanket decision to sell them all.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Christchurch's Heathcote River in flood in 2014.

The community could be responsible for developing the projects, she said.

Campbell questioned what else could be done with the land.

A council report said some neighbours had expressed an interest in purchasing the properties to add to their sections to give them a bigger yard and some wanted to use it for parking areas. But staff were unable to react to the proposals without a decision from the council surrounding the future use.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Christchurch City Council has spent $8m buying 22 flood prone properties along the Heathcote River.

Campbell believed the council should offer the properties to the neighbours first, which would allow people to extend their gardens.

One property has already been sold because it was a condition of the original purchase. The vendors were also the adjoining land owner and requested they be able to purchase the property back.

The Eastern Terrace property was purchased by the council for $452,500 and sold back to the original owner for $25,000 after the home was demolished. Future building has been prevented.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Christchurch City Council is considering selling properties it bought along the Heathcote River now that it has demolished and removed the homes.

The purchase price for the properties was capped at $750,000 for individual houses and $500,000 a unit. The council paid between $180,000 and $725,000 for the properties, equating to $8.1m. About $16.5m had been budgeted for the buyout, but it was not known how much the council spent demolishing the buildings.

The buyouts were part of a more than $70m programme to address flooding issues in the area, including dredging and building four new storage basins.