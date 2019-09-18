Women-only mayoral races could signal a new progressive era for local government

People around the country will be voting in this year's local body elections.

This year's local government elections include women-only mayoral contests – a first for New Zealand, Lincoln University academic Dr Jean Drage says.

Most notably, there are no men but three women standing for mayor of the rural North Canterbury's Hurunui District Council: current deputy mayor Marie Black, councillor Julia McLean, and former high school principal Peggy Burrows.

The successful candidate will take over from Winton Dalley, who is not seeking re-election.

JEAN DRAGE The mayoral contest in Hurunui is a three-woman race between Peggy Burrows, Jullia McLean and Marie Black.

Dalley was elected in 2010 after previous mayor Gary Jackson retired. He was re-elected in 2013 and 2016 after running unopposed on both occasions, making this the first time in nine years that Hurunui voters have had a choice of mayor.

READ MORE:

* New mayors for North Canterbury as incumbents step down

* Five candidates now announced for Kaikōura mayoralty contest

* The white, male, middle-aged face of local government

Drage, who has been researching women in local government for many years, said the three-woman race was a positive thing, and it was particularly significant that it was happening in a rural area.

"This is great news given the length of time it has taken for a substantial number of women to be elected to our local councils, particularly in this leadership position."

There are currently 14 female mayors around New Zealand – still less than a quarter of all mayors – but election statistics show female candidates have a higher chance of being elected than men.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Winton Dalley has held the mayoral position unopposed since his 2010 win.

"It has been great to hear of some campaigns around the country this year encouraging more women to stand as candidates. There does appears to be a slight increase in the numbers of women candidates standing for district councils and an all-woman election for mayor is certainly significant."

The Hurunui council voted against having a childcare allowance for its elected representatives earlier this year. It was also one of just two nationwide to vote against Māori representation on the National Council, while its mayor chose not to sign the local government climate change declaration.

Drage said the Hurunui council had not set a good example by voting against the childcare allowance, but it was disappointing the Remuneration Authority had left the decision up to local councils. In general there were efforts being made to encourage women to vote, such as a recent campaign in Nelson aiming to improve the gender balance on councils and in the Bay of Plenty, she said.

Local Government New Zealand principal policy advisor Dr Mike Reid has been observing elections since the mid-90s and said this was the first mayoral contest he had seen to be solely contested by three women.

It was "a real sign of positive change for women's representation in New Zealand".

"The Hurunui contest is an example of something we're seeing across the country – compared to 2016 there are at least 70 more women standing in local elections this year," he said.

"We know that women are hugely involved in their communities through sports and social groups, so it's great to see more taking the next step and running for local representative roles."

RNZ RNZ’s podcast The Detail: Local body boredom - why every council election is a fizzer

Although voted down by the Hurunui council, Reid said the Remuneration Authority's move to enable voting on childcare allowance had opened up more conversation about what could be done to encourage younger people with families to put their energy and time into running for local government.

This year's Central Hawke's Bay's mayoralty will also go to a woman, with incumbent mayor Alex Walker and Darcie Meremere Tū Ahiahi Scowen both contesting the seat.