More than 350 homes without power in east Christchurch

Orion crews are investigating a power outage affecting thousands of homes in east Christchurch on Friday. (File photo).

Hundreds of east Christchurch homes are without power.

According to the Orion website, about 4500 homes in Avonside, Avondale, Bromley, Linwood, Richmond and Woolston were affected in the outage just before 2pm on Friday.

About 1923 homes were restored within 40 minutes. By 3pm, 375 were still without power

The cause of the outage was fault at the Stanmore Rd substation, a spokeswoman said.

Power outage is currently affecting the areas of Linwood & Bromley. Our team is on the way to investigate. Please see our outage webpage for future updates: https://t.co/SqANOPNbWA — Orion New Zealand (@OrionNZ) September 13, 2019

It was estimated the remaining homes without power would be restored shortly before 3.30pm.

A Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesman said the outage was affecting traffic signals in Linwood.

"Road users travelling in the general area should take care and apply the give way rules if they come across an affected intersection," he said.