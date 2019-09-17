Fire crews battling blaze at Christchurch's Russley School

Four fire crews are fighting a "well involved" blaze at Russley School on Tuesday morning. (File photo).

Four fire crews are battling a "well involved" fire at a Christchurch school.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at Russley School on Cutts Rd, Russley, about 7.10am on Tuesday. One witness said flames could be seen from the street.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Darryl Ball said the school was "well involved" in fire when four crews from Christchurch central, Wigram, Harewood and Redwood stations arrived.

The cause of the fire was unknown at this stage and a fire command unit had been sent to the scene shortly after 7.30am, Ball said.

