Desire for dignity drove Behrouz Boochani to keep going through Manus Island hell

Celebrated Iranian-Kurdish journalist Behrouz Boochani told an audience in Christchurch how he was driven to expose a system that humiliated and degraded refugees in an effort to retain his personal dignity.

Boochani, who wrote an award-winning book on a smartphone while detained on the infamous Manus Island, was speaking at Word Christchurch during the first time he has been able to leave Papua New Guinea, where he has been held by the Australian Government, in six years.

Speaking at Christchurch Boys' High School about his book No Friends But The Mountains, he said it was hard to describe "feeling the city, the streets, the people, cars, buildings, the season" after being incarcerated for so long.

Quizzed by broadcaster John Campbell, Boochani movingly recounted his treatment and about how he faced the power of Australia's policies over the "Pacific solution" of migration.

People in countries such as Western countries, they think that people who become refugees, they forget about their background," he said.

"They just look at us as people who are without a past. We, in our countries, we had different lives. I was a journalist in Iran, I went to university, all of my friends did different work, we listened to music.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Boochani was interviewed by journalist John Campbell.

"It's hard for some people [to understand] – we had phones, we had computers, we had universities. Many people still think that refugees don't have these kind of things.

"But we left our countries because of discrimination, because of war.

"When we arrived in your countries and they called us 'refugees' it seemed that we lost everything, and we should struggle again to get our identity back."

Campbell quizzed him on a moment when he and other refugees were leaving Christmas Island, dressed in ill-fitting clothes and shackled in handcuffs as security led them across the Tarmac to a plane to take them to Manus Island.

Journalists had been flown over to witness their humiliation, which Campbell described as being "reduced to a caricature, a parody, something less than everyone else, to be paraded in front of these people so Australia could see who the 'Pacific solution' was dealing with".

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Hundreds of people turned out to the talk at Christchurch Boys' High School.

​Boochani said: "For me, when I arrived in Christmas Island and they exiled me with the other refugees to Manus Island, the system deliberately was trying to humiliate us with those clothes.

"Even the journalists, the photographers, they were taking photos of us. They used their cameras as a weapon, because I didn't have power in front of them.

"But for me I think, at the first day, of course it was so difficult. But the first thing I was thinking about was how to keep my dignity in front of this system.

"I remember I was thinking that it's my duty or it's like a mission that I challenge this system or expose this system, and then I started to work.

"It was so difficult. People look at Manus and Nauru right now, but at that time people didn't hear about those prison camps.

"When I arrived there I say that I write, and even only one person, one individual, listen to me and read my works, I am determined to write for that individual person. That is why it is a huge thing for me to be here now."