Memories of preschooler Jackson White fill his family home after his death

A Canterbury couple says the tragic death of their son, 4-year-old Jackson White, has shattered their lives.

Little Jackson White's gumboots are still tidied neatly away in a white crate next to the front door of his parents' home in Prebbleton, his dark fleece jacket hanging from a hook above.

His name is spelled out on the side of the fridge in colourful magnets, his toys still tucked away on shelves, his diggers scattered around the garden.

Jackson is everywhere, but he is not there.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Two months after his death, Jackson White's memory is still strong in the family home in Prebbleton.

Two months ago, the 4-year-old was involved in an accident at the family's horse and stock feed business near Christchurch.

His dad, Ian White, was operating a forklift and, somehow, Jackson was killed.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Jackson's gumboots still sit neatly tucked away in a crate by the front door.

"We were so blessed to have him in our lives for that short period of time," mum Meredith told Stuff.

"He touched the lives of everyone he knew and taught everyone so much. We still talk to him and say goodnight to him all the time."

A smiley, happy boy, Jackson talked to anyone, despite a speech delay that left him struggling to form sentences.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Always part of the family, his name is blazoned across the fridge in coloured magnets.

Popular at his pre-school, Melodies in Lincoln, Jackson was an outdoors boy at heart, always in the sandpit, on a trampoline or whizzing around on his scooter.

He was also deeply protective of his younger brother, Fletcher, play-fighting on the couch but waiting patiently by his bedroom door in the mornings so he could go and comfort his "bubba" if he was crying.

On September 30, Ian had been in the garden with the boys working on a vegetable patch while Meredith slept after a night shift as a nurse at Christchurch Hospital.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Jackson's parents, Meredith and Ian White, and little brother Fletcher are slowly coming to terms with his loss

After lunch a grizzly Fletcher went to bed, and Ian took Jackson to the grain yard so he could deal with a load of barley.

What happened that afternoon is still too raw for Ian to talk about, and he won't divulge the details beyond saying that Jackson was hurt by a forklift he was driving.

A call from the ambulance control centre woke Meredith, and she rushed to the yard to find Ian doing chest compressions surrounded by police, ambulance crew and fire trucks – people they knew as friends through Ian's 26 years as a volunteer firefighter.

"They brought Ian over to me and we just sat and hugged and cried and watched," Meredith said. "I knew all they guys there and they were doing what they needed to do."

The minutes passed in a blur but Jackson could not be saved, and he eventually died at the scene. WorkSafe is investigating.

To ease their grief, Ian and Meredith brought their boy home after the medical necessities were finished, his little coffin sitting in his room for four days before his funeral.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF At just 19 months, Fletcher is too little to understand what has happened. But he is still aware that his big brother is not around.

"We went in and talked to him and practised our speech with him," Ian said, the strain of the memory etched across his face but happy to have had such precious times.

"There must have been 20 different versions and he got to hear all the different ones."

The funeral itself was another blur, but they were not going to let their boy go without being surrounded by the things that meant so much to him.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Fletcher White recognises his lost big brother in photos.

"On the coffin we had a flower arrangement which had some John Deere tractors and toy harvesters spread between them," Meredith said.

Support has come from all avenues, and a Givealittle page has raised $26,000.

Now, two months on, Ian and Meredith are working out ways to swim through the fog of grief.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF A fan of diggers, Jackson's toys have now passed on to his younger brother.

They talk almost hourly to keep the tough times at bay, and have had the yard where Jackson died blessed.

"The first week it was pretty hard going back," Ian said. "It's still always in the back of your mind that it happened."

Jackson's room is also untouched, his toys as they were before that day.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Meredith and Ian are slowly coming to terms with their grief.

"It's still too early, I just can't imagine packing it away," Meredith said. "I hope that Fletcher moves into Jackson's room when he gets a bit bigger."

At 19 months old, Fletcher does not fully understand what has happened, but knows his big brother is missing, pointing him out in photos.

"It makes me sad," Meredith said. "Fletcher only walked independently pretty much the weekend after the funeral. We thought to ourselves how much fun they would have now, chasing around."

While Christmas is looming, it is Jackson's birthday next August that fills Meredith with dread.

"That's going to be terribly, terribly hard. We are just so grateful for the support we've had."