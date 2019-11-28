Man jumps into River Avon to flee police after car chase in Christchurch

A man jumped into the River Avon in Christchurch to escape police chasing him (file picture).

A motorist jumped into a river in Christchurch in a bid to escape police after crashing his car following a chase.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the Avondale area of the city shortly after 3pm on Thursday, after it was allegedly driven dangerously.

After the driver refused their orders, police gave chase. They called off the pursuit a short while later.

But the man went through a roundabout at the intersection of Avondale Rd and New Brighton Rd, before clipping another vehicle and coming to a halt.

The driver and his two female passengers fled, and the man jumped into the Avon River to flee police.

A dog unit was called and the man was eventually detained after he climbed out of the river.

One of his passengers was also found but released without charge.

A 30-year-old man will appear in court on Friday on a range of driving-related and other charges, a police spokeswoman said.