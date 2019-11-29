Staff behind falsified Christchurch council reports to stay secret

New Christchurch City Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale has said she will ask for the names of senior leaders found in an Ombudsman investigation to have falsified reports.

Christchurch ratepayers, the city's councillors and Mayor Lianne Dalziel may never know which top council staff falsified reports or if they made decisions based on doctored information.

The authority's chief executive Dawn Baxendale met Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier on Friday to discuss his damning investigation that uncovered a culture of secrecy and cover-ups.

Baxendale, who previously said she thinks those behind the deception should be named publicly, asked specifically for their identities and what information they altered.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Christchurch City Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale has asked Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier for the identities of council staff who doctored information.

Boshier would not reveal any specifics, a council spokeswoman said, meaning the authority – and the public – will likely remain in the dark about what happened.

But Baxendale herself has performed a major U-turn over a decision to keep information about her relocation fee under wraps.

After coming under fire this week following the council's refusal to say how – or whether – she spent $30,000 of ratepayer money to move from the UK earlier this year, the authority has backtracked.

"Due to her commitment to transparency and openness, Mrs Baxendale is reconsidering her decision regarding the release of information about her relocation fee of up to $30,000 and has committed to providing further information next week," the spokeswoman said.

"She informed the Ombudsman that she was intending to do this."

Christchurch City Council came in for major criticism two weeks ago when a 10-month Ombudsman investigation into its handling of public information found some members of the executive leadership team – those directly under the chief executive – deliberately altered reports and hid negative information from councillors, the mayor and public to protect its image.

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier branded the culture a "serious concern" and urged the council to review its practices, something that is already under way.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Christchurch chief executive Dawn Baxendale and Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

But his investigation did not identify those responsible or which reports were falsified to respect the confidentiality of those who came forward and to avoid jeopardising future investigations elsewhere.

That decision leaves councillors and the public in the dark over whether decisions were based on manipulated reports or whether advice that could have influenced their views was withheld.

Baxendale sought "more detail" from Boshier during Friday's meeting, but "no specific details" over names of staff or the reports were provided.

"Mr Boshier informed me that his investigation was a systemic one and was not due to an individual complaint."

Baxendale said the Ombudsman's improvement plan to life performance was a "priority" for the council.

Supplied Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier will not reveal details about council staff who falsified reports and made decisions based on doctored information.

"Mr Boshier assured me that his office would check in with the council on a regular basis to get updates on how the Improvement Plan is tracking."

Boshier said Friday's meeting with Baxendale had been "productive", and focused on how his recommendations and 39 suggestions for improvement could be put in place.

"It is up to the council to continue implementing its improvement plan. As I do with all such reports, I will make sure my team are available to assist and give guidance along the way.

"I will also be closely monitoring the council's progress on its implementation plan."