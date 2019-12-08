West Coast road closed until at least end of January

Franz Josef on the West Coast is once again cut off because of the effects of bad weather.

A massive slip blocking State Highway 6 on the West Coast will take at least six weeks to fix, devastating the region's tourism, Westland District Council Mayor Bruce Smith said.

"We're a bit stunned today and it's fair to say it's extremely bad news for our tourism sector."

Smith confirmed 970 tourists were stuck in Franz Josef, which was completely cut off after slips left large stretches of the highway closed.

Road access out of the township would not restored until at least Friday, Smith said.

READ MORE:

* Heavy rain, slips and floodwaters close key roads and cut South Island in half

* Stranded tourists 'terrified' at cut-off West Coast campground

​* Live: Flooding devastation in weekend of heavy rain and thunderstorms

* Rangitata Bridge to remain closed for at least next 36 hours

* Stranded travellers and residents hunker down for the night

* Braided river chicks and eggs suffer after major deluge in the Rangitata River

The massive slip at Mt Hercules, south of Hari Hari and north of Franz Josef, would take until at least the end of January to repair.

Community leaders of the Franz Josef Community Council were assessing supplies of food.

Power and telecommunications were operating as normal.

Those wanting to leave by road would have to wait until Friday. Some may be able to fly out as the Franz Josef airport was still operating.

"The big problem is that Mt Hercules, our main road, is going to be closed for weeks, it's going to devastate our tourism sector."

Smith said the damage to Mt Hercules was far worse than the damage to the Waiho Bridge after torrential rain in March. The bridge was washed away in torrential rain, and repairs to the road took two months.

More than 400 tourists stranded at Fox Glacier on the West Coast have been evacuated to safety by police convoys after landslides forced roads to be closed over the weekend.

Almost 420 people were driven south to the nearby town of Haast in a convoy of 100 vehicles after Fox Glacier was once again cut off by the effects of wild West Coast weather, but almost a thousand more remain stuck.

A generator brought from the East Coast to Fox Glacier would restore power there by at least tomorrow morning, Smith said.

Road closures, power and telecommunications blackouts left tourists stuck alongside residents in isolated West Coast communities, with a 200km-stretch of State Highway 6 between Haast and Harihari shut after major slips and damage from torrential rain.

Robyn Edie Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare has travelled to the West Coast to offer Government support to those communities cut off by landslips.

A police spokeswoman said officers working with other emergency services to rescue people from places threatened by floodwaters, cordoning off unsafe roads and offering reassurance in a "very challenging time" for communities.



Minister of Civil Defence Peeni Henare was due to fly to the West Coast to offer support to beleaguered coastal communities on Sunday but was forced to make alternative travel plans after the Air New Zealand flight he was booked on from Christchurch to Hokitika was cancelled.

Speaking alongside Director of Civil Defence Sarah Stuart-Black, Henare thanked affected communities for their patience and acknowledged the impact it was having on them.

supplied Heavy rain has caused a number of major slips on the West Coast, forcing a large section of State Highway 6 to be closed.

Advising those affected to remain vigilant as stormy weather patterns move up the country, Henare said he would instead be driving to the West Coast to assess the damage and take local concerns "back to my colleagues in Wellington".

"I'd like to acknowledge the fantastic efforts of the local Civil Defence and Emergency Management services," she said, adding that the Government was ready to provide support if needed.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is monitoring the needs of foreign nationals who may need support with travel arrangements as a result of this event."

Brenda Syminton/ Supplied Flooding has badly damaged the road at the foot of Mount Hercules, near Whataroa.

Telecoms outages have compounded the problems of those affected by the road closures. By Sunday afternoon Spark had restored many of its communications, but network company Chorus said a landslip that downed power poles had left some still with power, and that the Fox Glacier area remained "isolated".

Stuart-Black urged people to stay up to date with information about the rapidly changing situation.

"Avoid travel to the affected areas to prevent the unnecessary pressures that may occur as a result of going into areas that actually don't have access to the locations that people are travelling to," she said.

"This will help to take the pressure off responding agencies."

Supplied Landslips have brought down trees across SH6, leaving parts of it cut off.

A section of SH6 from Makarora to Haast was opened to one lane at Clarke Bluff from 10am to 4pm on Sunday but the road was closed between Haast and Harihari, with only essential vehicles such as milk tankers, emergency services and local residents allowed between Hokitika and Harihari.

Fulton Hogan crews were working to clear smaller slips and assess larger ones at Mt Hercules between Harihari and Whataroa.

Power remained down at Fox Glacier and south to Paringa.

Westpower was flying in staff to Dochertys Creek near Franz Josef to begin repairs on the line on Sunday, but work is expected to take some time to complete, depending on weather conditions.

A large diesel generator was being transported from the East Coast to Fox Glacier through the Haast Pass and was expected to arrive in Fox Glacier later on Sunday.