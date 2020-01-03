Murdered woman's bag, phone missing

Police at 125 Orchard Rd, an Air New Zealand facility, where a woman was critically injured and died soon after. The incident did not involve Air New Zealand staff.

Police are seeking information about two items belonging to murdered Christchurch woman Bella Te Pania.

The 34-year-old was found critically injured on Orchard Rd, near Christchurch Airport on Tuesday, December 31, and died a short time later.

The items are a small light brown, shimmery bag, about 10 centimetres x 20cm with a strap, and a black Huawei cellphone with a cr acked screen.

Police believe they may have been discarded in Christchurch on December 31.

READ MORE:

* Man accused of murdering woman in Christchurch

* Five now charged over fatal Christchurch stabbing

* 'If she's going to die, I'll die with her' – alleged offender overheard after Christchurch stabbing Anyone who has found or seen these items from early Tuesday morning onwards is urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 191231/9680. A 42-year-old plasterer from the suburb of Bromley appeared before Judge Mark Callaghan at the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday. He appeared in the dock with a large white bandage on his left arm and hand. The man, who was granted interim name suppression, was charged with murdering Te Pania in Christchurch on Tuesday. Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said a member of the public alerted emergency services. Reeves would not say if the man and the woman were known to each other, saying it was early in the investigation. A St John spokesman said officers assessed a man at the scene who had minor injuries. He did not need to be taken to hospital. Police were seen outside Air New Zealand's engineering/maintenance centre on Tuesday, but said the incident did not involved Air New Zealand staff.