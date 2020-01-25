Driver sought by police after motorcyclist gets struck by vehicle

The collision happened about 3:30pm on Bossu Road in Wainui.

Police have appealed to the public for information after a man was struck off his motorcycle in Wainui on Banks Peninsula on Saturday.

According to police the collision happened about 3.30pm Saturday on Bossu Rd. The man was struck by a passing maroon 4WD-type vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle stopped to check on the motorcyclist, who at the time did not seem to be seriously injured. However, his condition later deteriorated and he had to be flown to hospital.

Police are looking to speak to the driver of the vehicle, believed to be a Caucasian man.

The driver, or anyone who may know him, is urged to call police on 105.