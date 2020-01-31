Male patient critical after being rescued off the coast of Christchurch

Emergency services were called to the incident at Moncks Bay, near the Christchurch Yacht Club, about 6pm on Friday. (File photo)

A person has been pulled from the water after getting into trouble off the coast of Christchurch.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said a male patient was being taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokeswoman said early reports suggest a person was pulled from the water near the yacht club.

St John crews and the Sumner Lifeboat attended.