Male patient critical after being rescued off the coast of Christchurch

Jonathan Guildford19:00, Jan 31 2020
Emergency services were called to the incident at Moncks Bay, near the Christchurch Yacht Club, about 6pm on Friday. (File photo)
Emergency services were called to the incident at Moncks Bay, near the Christchurch Yacht Club, about 6pm on Friday. (File photo)

A person has been pulled from the water after getting into trouble off the coast of Christchurch. 

A St John Ambulance spokesman said a male patient was being taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.  

Emergency services were called to the incident at Moncks Bay, near the Christchurch Yacht Club, about 6pm on Friday. 

A police spokeswoman said early reports suggest a person was pulled from the water near the yacht club.

St John crews and the Sumner Lifeboat attended.

 

