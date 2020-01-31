Apartment 'totally destroyed' and another damaged in Christchurch blaze

Emergency services were called to the fire on Willard St, in Christchurch, on Friday evening. (File photo).

Fire crews are battling a blaze that has ripped through a Christchurch apartment block, completely destroying one and damaging another.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Willard St, Spreydon, about 5.55pm on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three crews from Christchurch Central and Spreydon stations were fighting the blaze.

He said the fire was thought to have started in one apartment, leaving it "totally destroyed" and damaging another nearby apartment.

It was unclear what started the blaze and whether it was suspicious, but a fire investigator would be attending, the spokesman said.