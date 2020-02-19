Cyclist critically injured in Christchurch intersection crash

The driver appears to have gone through a stop sign. The collision threw the cyclist off his bike.

Two cyclists were injured in separate crashes on a foggy Christchurch morning, including one critically.

A car driver collided with a cyclist at the intersection of Selwyn and Somerfield streetsin Somerfield just after 5.30am on Wednesday.

The cyclist, who wore a head torch and had lights attached to his bike, was in a cycle lane headed southwest on Somerfield St when the driver pulled out from a stop sign on Selwyn St.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF The police serious crash unit is investigating the cause of the crash between a cyclist and a car on Wednesday morning.

The cyclist was thrown from his bike, a police spokesman said. He was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Early indications suggested dark and foggy conditions may have contributed to the crash, the spokesman said.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Emergency services were called to the intersection of Selwyn and Somerfield streets about 5.36am.

"Especially now that it's getting darker in the mornings this is something cyclists need to be aware of," he said.

The intersection was closed after the crash but reopened shortly after 10am.

The police serious crash unit is investigating.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF A helmet left at the scene of the crash.

A hospital spokesman said the man was in a serious but stable condition.

According to NZ Transport Agency crash data, there have been at least seven other crashes at the intersection since January 2000. One resulted in serious injuries.

Only 90 minutes later, another cyclist was injured in a collision with a car on Memorial Ave, near Burnside Park.

CTOC/SUPPLIED The intersection was closed for just over three hours following the crash.

He was taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.

A police spokeswoman said a pedestrian barrier on a road island was knocked over. Officers took the person's bike back to their home.

A MetService spokeswoman said fog was recorded at Christchurch Airport on Wednesday morning, and could have spread to other areas of the city.

Cyclists needed to have lights to make them more visible to motorists, she said.

Spokes Canterbury chairman Don Babe said motorists had to look carefully.

"It's that old adage, look twice then look again."

He said cyclists had to adapt to darker mornings, including by using flashing lights on their bike.

Elsewhere in the city on Wednesday, a woman was seriously injured when the car she was hit a concrete pole in Casebrook about 2.30pm. A man in the car was moderately injured.