Council car fell into sinkhole after burst water main floods Christchurch street

A Christchurch City Council truck gets stuck after a water main burst on Worcester St.

A council vehicle was pulled into the road on Worcester St in Christchurch when a sinkhole opened up after a water main burst.

Council contractors were called to Worcester St in Linwood, about 12.30pm on Thursday, when the incident happened.

The driver, who was helping contractors with the clean up, was unhurt as the car fell into the hole after the ashpalt disappeared from under it.

DEON SWIGGS/SUPPLIED The flooding nearly reached houses.

The vehicle has since been towed out of the hole.

DEON SWIGGS/SUPPLIED A water main burst on Worcester St in Linwood on Thursday, flooding the road.

It is believed the size of the void under the asphalt and around the blown water main was underestimated, leading to the car being sucked in.

Worcester St in Linwood was closed between Stanmore Rd and Fitzgerald Ave, a Christchurch Transport Operations Centre statement said.

Motorists were advised at the time to avoid the area.

A Christchurch City Council spokesman said about 50 properties would likely be without water for four to six hours.