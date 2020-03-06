'Thick, heavy' smoke over east Christchurch as firefighters battle large blaze at school

Video from a South New Brighton resident shows a classroom engulfed by flames and large amounts of black smoke.

Firefighters are battling a large fire at South New Brighton School in Christchurch.

Thick plumes of smoke can be seen coming from the school on Estuary Rd, which teaches years 1 to 8.

Five fire trucks and dozens of firefighters were at the scene after emergency services were called about 6.40pm on Friday, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said.

One of the classrooms engulfed by fire.

Three classrooms and an office were "well involved", but it was unclear if any more classrooms were at risk, the spokesman said.

People were asked to keep away from the scene while firefighters worked to contain the fire, he said.

Fire has destroyed a large portion of the building, firefighters seem to have it under control but the street is still closed to the public near the fire. Police are in attendance stopping the public having a look.

Residents downwind from the fire were also asked to close their windows due to large amounts of smoke in the air.

One resident said he entered the school grounds to check no-one was in the burning building before firefighters arrived.

"I ran in to make sure somebody had called 111, I was advised they have and then got asked if anybody was still inside, we ran as close as we could to check but couldn't even get close enough," he said.

A large fire burning at South New Brighton School on Friday evening.

"The heat was just too intense so I shouted out but never heard any response. By the time I gave up the first fire crew were already arriving so I got out of the way and left them to it.

"The smoke was thick and heavy, I can still feel it in the back of my throat."

In a Facebook post, a school spokesperson said staff are on site working with fire and emergency.

A fire truck responding to the fire at South New Brighton school, seen from Bridge Street.

"The fire has been contained. Thanks for the messages of support. We will update you by 9.30 tonight. If anyone has any information please contact us."

In October 2019, police investigated a shed fire at the school which was thought to have been started deliberately.

Just after 5pm, firefighters were called to a 5 metre by 5m scrub fire at Barnett Park in Redcliffs. A fire helicopter responded due to difficulty accessing the fire from foot.