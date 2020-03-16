Man seriously injured after motorcycle and car towing campervan collide in North Canterbury

Jake Kenny12:53, Mar 16 2020
Diversions are in place while police examine the crash scene on Leader Road East, Hurunui.
A man has been seriously injured after a motorcycle and a car towing a campervan collided in North Canterbury. 

Emergency services were called to the crash on Leader Rd east, Hurunui, about 11am on Monday.

A St John spokesman said a man was seriously injured and was flown by a rescue helicopter to Christchurch Hospital.

Two ambulances were also sent to the scene, the spokesman said

Diversions were in place while police examined the scene. 

