Firefighters to remain overnight at rural Selwyn scrub fire

Fire crews were called to two scrub fires in Selwyn district on Monday afternoon. (File photo)

Fire crews are expected to continue fighting a rural Canterbury scrub fire throughout the night.

About 28 fire crews and a helicopter were sent to fight two scrub fires in rural Canterbury on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a blaze burning through about 5000 square metres of vegetation off Adams Rd in Greendale, Selwyn, about 3.23pm on Monday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Lyn Crossan said about 12 crews from Darfield and Kirwee had been sent to the scene. They had the fire under control shortly after arriving.

Just minutes later, crews were then called to another blaze on the banks of the Selwyn River on nearby Coaltrack Rd.

Crossan said 16 crews from Darfield, Hororata, Burnham and West Melton, including a firefighting helicopter were sent to tackle the blaze, which was burning through a 200m-long hedge.

While there were properties nearby, they were not being threatened by the blaze, she said.

No-one had been injured in either blaze.

Crossan said crews would remain at the scene overnight and would work to secure a fire perimeter.

Selwyn is currently in a restricted fire season, meaning a permit is needed to light a fire in open air.

According to MetService, the Greendale area is facing moderate southerly winds and a temperature of 19 degrees Celsius as of 3.30pm.