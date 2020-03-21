Life story: Red Cross Canterbury director Ken Ward was devoted to humanitarianism

Ken Ward was the regional director of Red Cross in Canterbury for about 10 years, changing the structure and practice of the charitable organisation.

OBITUARY: For Ken Ward, it was about getting the Red Cross into people, not getting people into Red Cross.

That was the lesson the organisation's Timaru branch president Cecilia Davis learnt from Ward.

"It's more important that people have the right motive to join," she said.

"If people are big hearted and want to help their fellow man, they want to join Red Cross. [Ward] desperately changed the focus of how people thought ... we are there for humanity to relieve their suffering."

In a life devoted to humanitarianism, Ward was the Red Cross Canterbury/West Coast regional director for 10 years. He died on January 11.

Ward was born in Scotland and spent his childhood in England before training as an accountant.

He moved to New Zealand soon after a devastating car crash killed his fiance.

He had seen an advertisement in a magazine for a job at Wellington Hospital, and immigrated​ to the capital soon after.

His love for charity brought him to the South Island, where took up a role as a national officer with charitable organisation Toc H.

Longtime friend Peter Melrose was a student when he first met Ward.

"He came into my high school and he was looking for volunteers to work with young people who had intellectual handicaps.

"A whole bunch of us put our hands up and said let's give it a go. We did things like delivering firewood, putting in little alert lights to pensioner units at people's homes.

"That awakened in us, as leaders, the need out in the community and the opportunity for us to serve something back into others, and I think that's what Ken was about at that stage."

Ward later joined Presbyterian Support Services in Christchurch as administration director, before taking up his long-term career with Red Cross.

He began his 14-year career with the organisation as secretary-manager for the North Canterbury Red Cross centre in 1985.

He took over the regional director role just four years later.

Colleague and friend Peter Cameron, who was the charity's emergency services manager from 1992 to 2001, remembered Ward as a "great mentor, coach and friend".

"Sure he had his idiosyncrasies; he could be hard nosed at times [and] unwavering in his conviction, but he stuck to his guns.

"He had a great affinity for people. He would be able to reach out and he could talk to anybody at any level but not only that, he had a great sensitivity to people's requirements.

"[He was] the sort of guy that went out and cooked meals on Christmas Day and had them delivered by the meals on wheels driver and he did that himself."

As regional director, Ward merged the 33 branches into one. This structure was soon rolled out nationwide.

He strictly followed the seven principles of Red Cross: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality.

"We used to have a prayer every time we had a meeting at Red Cross and he abolished that and said 'no, we're about humanity, not about religion'," Cameron said.

"We replaced it with citing the seven principles, which brought everything back to where it should be."

Using his business and Rotary Club contacts, Ward formed the "500" club, which raised funds for a new emergency relief team building at 33 Cashel St plus a catering caravan.

The site is now the home of Ronald McDonald House.

Under his leadership, the Red Cross also began the Red Rose appeal, selling red roses with all funds going to charitable services.

Outside of work, Ward was an avid stamp collector and reader.

He was forced to retire early after a cancer scare in 1999.

A stroke about six years ago left him stuck on the floor for three days until a concerned neighbour found him.

He then "unwillingly" moved into a rest home, Melrose said.

"He was determined to go home – in fact we had to take him back in a wheelchair to prove to himself that he couldn't manage."

In an editorial to staff when he left the Red Cross, Ward wrote: "I believe the region is in good heart.

"Of perhaps even more importance to me is the friendships I have formed with many many Red Cross members and volunteers."

Ward had no family in New Zealand but was closely cared for by his friends up to his death.