Major central Christchurch road reopens after car rolls on to roof

A busy Christchurch road has reopened after a car crashed and rolled onto its roof, leaving one person with moderate injuries.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Ferry Rd and Fitzgerald Ave in central Christchurch about 4.41pm on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said the car rolled on to its roof, trapping the driver, who was the only occupant inside. Both lanes of Ferry Rd were blocked but were reopened about 6.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from central Christchurch were sent to the scene and worked to free the person.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the person was moderately injured and taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible as it may be closed for sometime, the police spokeswoman said.

According to NZ Transport Agency data, the crash area is experiencing heavy traffic congestion just after 5pm.