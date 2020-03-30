Coronavirus: Heat pumps for cold Christchurch social housing units 'non-essential'

George Allan, 73, was delighted to get a new heat pump in his uninsulated unit. He'd been dreading another winter without it. But the Christchurch roll-out of heatpumps has halted.

Health authorities have ordered a halt to a heat pump installation programme, leaving Christchurch social housing tenants devastated.

Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust (OCHT) was advised to halt the heat pump programme as it was not essential, a Canterbury District Health Board spokeswoman said.

"The advice from Community and Public Health was that it was not deemed essential for the work to be done this month given the level 4 alert and the necessity for people to isolate within their homes and avoid any possibility of Covid-19 transmission."

OCHT chief executive Cate Kearney told tenants about the decision in emails and letters on Monday.

"We know that our tenants will be as disappointed as we are with this decision, but we also know that you understand that it is for the safety of all New Zealanders," Kearney said.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF OCHT tenant Stephen McPaike began advocating for better conditions in social housing in 2018. He is devastated a programme to install heat pumps has been put on hold because of coronavirus.

OCHT and the council had committed to install heat pumps in 909 uninsulated units by June 1.

An article on the council's website said the trust sought advice from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) before making the decision to call a temporary halt to the installation work.

An email seen by Stuff, sent to OCHT manager Bob Hardie from a CDHB staffer, whose name was redacted, said while cold, damp houses made people unwell, coronavirus was currently the "bigger enemy".

Kearney said heat pumps had been installed in 340 units when the programme was stopped.

"OCHT and CCC remain absolutely committed to this programme and as soon as we are able, work will recommence on installations."

Tenant advocate Stephen McPaike said he was "a little bit heart-broken" because he had seen the change in tenants who had already had a heat pump installed in their units.

"They are more sociable, they're a lot happier."

McPaike said he understood it was important to keep people safe from coronavirus, but he believed the work could have been done safely with the use of protective equipment, social distancing and monitoring by trust staff.

At a minimum, contractors could have continued working on installing exterior heat pump units during the lock down, McPaike said.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Stacey Shramka moved into a social housing unit in Christchurch area that was uninsulated but did not realise it would make such a difference. (Video published in August 2019).

The hardware store assistant, who started advocating for an improvement in uninsulated council-owned units in 2018, had his unit assessed for a heat pump on Friday March 20, five days before the country went into lockdown.

He and others at his complex had been "super excited" to get a heat pump after enduring extreme cold and damp conditions for years.

"I actually believe it is [an] essential [service], due to the state of some of these complexes, they're cold, they're damp – it will help the tenants mental and physical health."

SUPPLIED Otautahi Community Housing Trust chief executive Cate Kearney told Christchurch council social housing tenants a programme to deliver heat pumps had to be put on hold due to coronavirus.

Tenants Protection Association chair Anthony Rimmel said he was extremely disappointed for the tenants and called on the CDHB to review their advice.

"It means we add to the risk these vulnerable people will become very ill over winter. It's not right, it's not fair and we urge the Canterbury DHB to revisit this decision."

Information on the Government's Unite against Covid-19 website said essential businesses included "any entity involved in building and construction related to essential services and critical infrastructure, including those in the supply and support chain".

​The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and the CDHB have been approached for comment.