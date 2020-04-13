Compromise plan for controversial cricket nets at Christchurch's Elmwood Park

A visual representation of how the proposed nets and new pavilion would look in Elmwood Park when the nets are retracted into their winter set up.

A compromise has been suggested for controversial cricket nets planned for a busy Christchurch park.

The Old Boys Collegians Cricket Club wanted to build an enclosed practice facility at Elmwood Park, to go with a new pavilion that is to be built.

However, the proposal upset some community members, who objected on aesthetic grounds and concerns it would turn the space into a "cricket park".

The existing nets and pavilion.

The community board voted against giving a lease for the 518-square metre nets in September, forcing the club to look for an alternative. It had raised about $100,000 for the project, although some of that money was from grants that have now lapsed due to the delays.

The club is now looking at nets with a four-lane, 518-square metre astro-turf base and retractable netting that would halve in length over the off-season. They would hug the eastern edge of the park.

Old Boys Collegians Cricket Club Steve Wakefield says the club is not willing top compromise on the nets being fully enclosed to ensure the safety of park users.

It considered five other options that were deemed unfeasible.

The existing nets are not enclosed so there is a danger that cricket balls could hit members of the public, the club says.

Committee member Steve Wakefield said the club had talked to community members face-to-face at a meeting and almost all had agreed the new plan was a good compromise.

About 100 concerned members of the public attended a debate over a planned cricket nets and pavilion at Elmwood Park last September.

The club was not willing top compromise on the nets being fully enclosed to ensure the safety of park users.

Wakefield was confident funding for the nets would be found. The price is not known as a construction tender will not be sought until the lease is approved.

He was more apprehensive about raising the money for the club's $800,000 pavilion, which has had its build delayed a year, due to the difficult fundraising environment forecast after the coronavirus restrictions lift.

The club has about $400,000 already donated or pledged for the pavilion.

After hearing public feedback, the community board is expected to make a decisions on the nets by July. If the lease is approved, construction is expected to start in August.

The club has about 600 members, with eight senior men's teams, four senior women's teams and 50 junior teams. It is the biggest in the South Island, formed when two clubs merged in 2004. One of its predecessors has been at Elmwood since 1924.

Public submissions can be made on the council website. They close May 7.

The Haswell Rugby League Club is planning to demolish its Halswell Domain building and replace it with a new 760-square-metre pavilion.

It is also planning to replace the 12 lights for its grounds with four 14-metre poles and four 18-metre poles, to be used for training on Monday to Friday at 5.30pm to 8pm, between February 1 and August 31.

The council is considering giving a lease for these projects and the public can comment on the council website until April 26.