Single mum moves house with only her 9-year-old son to help

Moving house during the lockdown means no help, even when shifting a freezer.

A Christchurch solo mum already had a challenge on her hands moving house alone – but then her car battery died.

Kelsey Cumberland was faced with a lonely situation when an offer on her house was accepted days before the country went into coronavirus lockdown.

She was only allowed the help of her bubble – her 9-year-old son Xavier and their dog Trixie – to move "11 years of stuff" into their new rental property.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Kelsey Cumberland wheeled the freezer into her home while nine months pregnant with her son, Xavier, now 9, so pushing it around the street seemed doable.

The move was going well on Saturday morning until her car got a flat battery and she had to call on neighbours with jump leads to help her start it - all from a safe 2 metres.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: New Zealand 'Family Lockdown Boogie' music video passes 200,000 views

* Double-rent unaffordable, tenants say they have no option but to move

* Landlords challenged to offer their rental properties to essential workers for free

"It was all loaded up, Xavier was squashed in the front with Trixie and yep, it didn't start.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Kelsey Cumberland and her son, Xavier, 9, could only use their two-person bubble to move 11 years of belongings from one home to their next.

But she took it all in her stride, joking, "if it was going to happen to somebody, it would be me".

"I've been single long enough, I've been doing things myself for years."

She and her parents, who co-owned the house in Beckenham, started renovating it in September ready to put on the market in February.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Solo mum Kelsey Cumberland couldn't lift her large chest freezer alone, so she and her son, Xavier, 9, wheeled it down the road to their new rental property.

They accepted an offer just days before the lockdown began, and the building report was rushed through on March 25.

They were now waiting on final paperwork before the sale went unconditional.

With dog-friendly rentals hard to find, Cumberland signed up to a two-bedroom flat before the lockdown started.

"Finding a rental with a big dog is really hard," she said.

There were only 18 in Christchurch within her budget, but only half had a yard, she said.

She had planned to move in with family to save money for a house deposit, but Kiwisaver dropped so much in the coronavirus climate that it was too uncertain to buy.

Cumberland put leaflets in her new neighbours mailboxes to explain the activity, and sought advice from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development about the rules. She was told she was allowed to move, but without help from outside her bubble.

She managed to borrow a trolley jack from neighbours before lockdown, and gave the new house a big clean before shifting their belongings using her truck.

The couches fit in the boot, and most furniture was disassembled for the move.

She could not lift her large chest freezer - but luckily it had wheels.

"Me and my mum wheeled it in to my house when I was nine months pregnant, so I'm sure I will be able to wheel it around the road."

Her plans to farewell her home with one last party to coincide with her birthday were dashed.

Her real estate agent, Rebecca Toone from Ray White, said the final settlement was deferred until after the lockdown, but it was "looking good".

She applauded Cumberland for ensuring she secured a rental and conducting the move alone so the house was ready for the buyers.

Real estate agents were rethinking how to keep buyers informed, including sending videos of homes, and having owners do a live video walking them through their homes, she said.

"People are getting quite creative, that's a really positive thing."