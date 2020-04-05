Coronavirus: Residents urged to consider working neighbours before blasting music

Tips for working from home from someone who's been there.

Rowdy neighbours are causing problems for people working from home as weekday noise complaints in Christchurch surge.

People are being urged to consider their neighbours before playing loud music or embarking on loud DIY projects.

Christchurch City Council received 178 noise complaints during the five week days following the March 26 lockdown, compared to 138 the week prior. However, weekend complaints have dropped from 259 in the weekend before the lockdown to just 72 during the first lockdown weekend.

Ronstik 1 (File photo)

Most complaints related to loud music, council regulatory compliance head Tracey Weston said.

"Whether it is DIY enthusiasts making the most of their shutdown-imposed isolation or neighbours turning up the volume to tone down their boredom, everyone needs to be aware that many people are working from home or caring for stressed family members.

"We are urging everyone to consider their neighbours during this difficult period and keep the noise down – both during the day and the night."

Weston said many people were not only hard at work in a cramped home environment, but they were also dealing with children or teenagers, or perhaps elderly family members living in their bubble.

"We are asking you to support your local community by not adding to the stress with loud noise, no matter the time of day. Please be considerate of your neighbours."

Weston asked people to keep the noise down both during the day and the night.

The council's noise complaints team is still working during the lockdown. When a complaint is received, the council calls by phone to attempt to resolve the matter. If they are unable to and for calls during the night, council's contracted after hours noise service, Armourguard, attend the property.

"Our contractor has its own safety protocols for their officers. As well as the need for physical distancing, officers are provided with gloves, hand sanitiser and wipes."