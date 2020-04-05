Christchurch city councillors call on residents to push for a zero per cent rates rise

Christchurch city councillor James Gough along with five other councillors are pushing for a zero rates increase this year. (File photo).

Six councillors pushing for a zero per cent rates increase are calling on Christchurch residents to lobby council before this week's deadline.

People have until Thursday to let their views be known on Christchurch City Council's annual budget for the coming financial year.

"If you don't want a rates rise, we think it's important that you share your view formally with the mayor and our council colleagues. This will help us in our effort to get council-wide support for a rates freeze," councillor Sam MacDonald said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Christchurch city councillor Phil Mauger says it is important the annual plan only deals with essential infrastructure projects that would benefit the entire city, including the stadium.

The council's annual plan out for consultation has a proposed average rate rise of 4.65 per cent.

Cr James Gough said businesses and households were re-evaluating everything in light of Covid-19 and tightening their belts accordingly.

"The council cannot afford to be any different. Passing on the costs to our ratepayers is not a feasible option," he said.

Dropping the proposed rates increase would save ratepayers with a $508,000 house $1.47 a week and businesses $11.71 a week. Residential property rates were proposed to rise 2.74 per cent and business rates 4.74 per cent.

Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale signalled even before the Covid-19 lockdown she was embarking on a wide-spread budget review to ensure the organisation was running as efficiently as possible as she looked to curb ongoing rates increases.

The council unanimously agreed last week to give ratepayers, who have lost their job or had their income reduced by at least 20 per cent, an extra six months to pay their rates.

However, Mayor Lianne Dalziel said at the time the move was the council's immediate response to the Covid-19 crisis and other options were also being looked at.

The council is estimating the four-week lockdown will cost it $6 million as it expects to lose $9.4m in income, but save $3.4m in maintenance and operating costs.

The long-term impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the council is expected to be much greater as the dividends from its investment arm, Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL), are likely to drop. CCHL, which owns Lyttelton Port Company and 75 per cent of Christchurch Airport, is due to pay the council $26m in June.

Councillors backing the zero rate increase are: James Daniels, Phil Mauger, Aaron Keown, Catherine Chu, Gough and MacDonald.

They have not said what they would cut from the budget to achieve that goal but said delaying the development of the $473m stadium was not an option.

Cr Sara Templeton has hit out at the six councillors saying now was not the time to be "pushing ideological stances" on the city's budget.

"Right now we need to be working together to help our city, it's communities and residents recover from yet another shock. Offering a blunt statement with no actual solutions simply isn't good enough."

Mauger said it was important the annual plan only dealt with essential infrastructure projects that would benefit the entire city, including the development of the stadium, which was "vital to our city's long-term prosperity".