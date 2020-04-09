Person dies following incident on Christchurch's Port Hills

Police were called to a sudden death on the Port Hills in Christchurch.

A person has died following an incident on Christchurch's Port Hills.

Emergency services were called to the sudden death on Summit Rd near the Huntsbury Track in Cashmere at 12.39pm on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said officers were treating it as a self-harm-related death.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Emergency services were called to the sudden death on Summit Rd near the Huntsbury Track in Cashmere at 12.39pm on Thursday.

No further information was available and the death had been referred to the coroner.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Brent Dunn said crews were initially called out but were stood down minutes later.

He said the incident was called in as a medical event.

A St John spokesman said staff attended but referred all further comment to police.

WHERE TO GET HELP

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

Kidsline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.

Alcohol Drug Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 787 797. You can also text 8691 for free.