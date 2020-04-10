Coronavirus: Easter treats put smiles on the faces of emergency services workers

The Southern police communications team was hugely thankful for the Easter treats it received.

Christchurch emergency services staff have been given an Easter surprise thanks to a sweet donation from a local bakery company.

Original Foods delivered hundreds of treats to the justice and emergency services precinct for police, fire and ambulance staff to enjoy, as well as further donations made to rescue staff.

Supplied A Westpac Rescue helicopter crew with smiles on their faces after receiving free baked goods.

Bakery co-owner and managing director Jane Mayell said it was a small way for the company to show gratitude to those keeping the community safe.

* Coronavirus: Can you catch coronavirus twice?

* "At this time it's important to be kind to each other, and that's where this idea came from," Mayell said. "It's a way to say thank you to those protecting us from this terrible virus and to let them know they are in our thoughts." The police southern communications team was "hugely thankful" for the donation, a spokeswoman said. "It certainly put smiles on everyone's faces. It was muchly appreciated." Westpac Rescue and New Zealand Flying Doctors spokeswoman Caroline Blanchfield said the generosity and support was fantastic to see and was "really appreciated by all of our team." Original Foods itself has essential service status because it supplies goods to supermarkets, aged care facilities, hospitals and government agencies.

Supplied The New Zealand Flying Doctors Service was stoked to receive its Easter surprise on Thursday.